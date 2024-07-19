What if ‘The Office’ was set at a car dealership? NY showroom chases viral fame, thanks to their content creator | Watch

Love for the 2000s hit show “The Office” is not expected to die down anytime soon, and a New York car dealership has shot to viral fame for driving us back to the hilarious impact of the mockumentary-style series with its creative marketing antics. Grace Kerber, the digital branding creator for Mohawk Chevrolet, in Saratoga County, produces and stars in the dealership's The Office-style mockumentary series.

A Saratoga County showroom became a trending affair on social media after channelling the Steve Carell-led smashing hit’s deadpan humour in its short “Emmy-worthy” clips on TikTok. Social media consultant Rachel Karten illustrated Mohawk Chevrolet’s strategy in a “What If” scenario of an alternate universe where “The Office” would be set at a car dealership.

Grace Kerber's Mohawk Chevrolet TikTok campaign produces a much-loved The Office-like series

Located in the Ballston Spa village, Mohawk Chevrolet offered a creative platform to 23-year-old creator Grace Kerber, who’s working her first job out of college.

As her inspired and clever vision, featuring the dealership’s employees, took off, the digital branding creator ended up crafting a weekly mini-TV show for social media, with episodes coming out every Tuesday.

Also read | Our entire childhood was a lie: Hello Kitty is NOT a cat! Bubble bursts again ahead of icon's golden anniversary

The University of Kentucky graduate consequentially brainstormed the idea with a colleague one day as they hid miniature ducks around the real-life office. To her, “a mockumentary style, mini-episode just felt right” after that as her teammates and she “knew we had to make some sort of content with” their amusing stunt.

Karten confirmed through her interview with the creator that Kerber is nine months into her first job out of college and that she joined forces with Ben Bushen, a fellow digital branding creator who’s been filming video content for the dealership’s marketing team for the past five years.

Kerber told The New York Post that she’d “never in a million years” expected to become as famous on TikTok as she did after signing on as a content creator for the dealership last fall. Although she began her journey posting traditional showroom walkthroughs and other related content, she eventually went on to produce and star in a bunch of silly, lighthearted videos that have now evolved into the show they call “The Dealership.”

The Post confirmed that the eccentric project amassed millions of viewers by the fifth episode, which vividly portrayed short people struggling to drive huge pickup trucks. However, she humbly admitted that it “did definitely happen, I could not park that truck.” She also confessed that most of the show’s visual trajectory is based on real incidents experienced at work.

Kerber and Bushen have kept things low-pressure and joyous throughout their creative production process, fully acknowledging that things “come out more naturally” that way.

Digital growth for Mohawk Chevrolet achieved

When the genius behind the series started it, the dealership’s TikTok follower count was around 3,000. It is now close to 100,000, with several viewers urging Netflix to pick up Mohawk Chevrolet’s show, which leans on The Office’s humour style and a lot of improv (Michael Scott would be proud). “I can’t stop watching these,” wrote a user. Another commented, “Never fire this marketing team.”

Last month, Amanda Jordan, the director of digital strategy at digital marketing agency RicketyRoo Inc., also pointed out that “SEO does not exist in a vacuum.”

“Mohawk Chevrolet was able to increase the local searches for a new vehicle from their TikTok campaigns,” she wrote on X/Twitter alongside a visual proof of the dealership’s rising search graphs.

Also read | Elon Musk reacts to viral video of empty CrowdStrike office as employees work from home amid IT outage

The marketing campaign has also been attracting people to the showroom. “Yes, we have had some people come in who have seen the video and let us know how much they love them,” Kerber told Rachel Karten. “...We still are reaching local people who are so excited to see something from their area take off like this!”

The proud creator also teased that they might “expand” on their idea by possibly entering into a bigger-scale future collaboration with Chevrolet. The brand’s corporate officials have already sounded the alarm for Hollywood to “Watch out” for them, so they’re clearly behind the marketing agenda as well.

For now, “The Dealership” team is focussing on “releasing new episodes every Tuesday as long as people want them,” Kerber told Rachel Karten (X/Twitter). As of now, the local Chevy team has published nine episodes, which have a cumulative viewership of 5.7 million on TikTok.