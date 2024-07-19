Elon Musk reacts to viral video of empty CrowdStrike office as employees work from home amid IT outage

A viral video has emerged showcasing a deserted CrowdStrike office during a massive IT outage that brought Microsoft to its knees. This footage making people wonder about how ready we are for working from home and if there are any risks, has just landed on Elon Musk's desk, who didn’t shy away from dropping a reaction. Elon Musk reacts to viral video of empty CrowdStrike office(Pic- The Telegraph Twitter)

On July 18, a global IT outage disrupted travel, banking, and healthcare services. Meanwhile, CrowdStrike, a company that deals with cyber security, said that the problem started because of an update to its Falcon antivirus software, which is supposed to keep Microsoft Windows computers safe from cyber attacks.

Viral video of empty CrowdStrike office surfaces

Daily Telegraph's Brenden Hills took a walkabout near 141 Walker Street in North Sydney. His camera panned past the office of CrowdStrike, the tech company fingered for the recent global IT outage. Intrigued, Hills went inside around 5 pm, only to find the office eerily deserted. One lone employee did appear but politely declined an interview. He suggested that the empty office was expected, as it is understood that the staff work remotely on Mondays and Fridays, so no one would be present.

Elon Musk reacts

The Tesla owner shared a "man facepalming" emoji, indicating frustration. Musk, who had previously criticised remote work as "morally wrong," reacted predictably to the video, and his supporters voiced their backing in the comments section.

“Remote work on Mondays and Fridays (Long weekends) from a company that's supposed to be fully operative 24/7?” An X user commented on Musk’s reaction. “seriously?! this is a global emergency and they’re mia?,” another said. “When everyone was worried about Teslas being hacked but they running fine while the world rolls over,” another chimed in.

However, many stood united in support of remote work and voiced their opinions against Musk’s perspective. “It doesn't look good, but just because you can't see them at the office doesn't mean there aren't techs working from home on calls. One could argue better response times from techs that don't have to drive into the office,” a person commented. “Not sure why you guys hate so much on remote/hybrid work. It’s not going away, and corporate disasters happen, they’re not exclusively a remote issue,” another chimed in their opinion.

What caused the outage?

George Kurtz, the boss of a worldwide cybersecurity company, said the problems started because of a "bug" in a "software update" for Microsoft Windows gadgets. Microsoft has said it's implementing "mitigation actions" to fix the "continuing problems" caused by the issue.

“The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed,” George Kurtz earlier said.