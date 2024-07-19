Sydney Sweeney explains how she filmed the bloody ending with an ‘animatronic thing’ for Immaculate

Sydney Sweeney is opening up about how she and director Michael Mohan came up with that wild and bloody ending sequence for the new horror flick Immaculate. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Syndey revealed that they filmed a number of takes for the ending sequence, but went ahead with the first take for a unique reason. (Spoiler alert). (Also read: Theatrical and OTT releases this week: Bad Newz, Immaculate, Twisters, Lady in the Lake and more) Sydney Sweeney in a still from Immaculate.

What Sydney said about the ending sequence

During the interview, Sydney explained the process of conceptualizing the ending with the director, and said, “We have ideas in our head, but we're never going to discuss it… an animatronic thing that was there. We shot it multiple ways. What you see is actually the first take that we shot, and then we did two more that covered our bases in case we wanted to show different angles, but our instinct was always to never show it, and so we went with our first take.”

Both director and actor realized that it would be best not to show what her character gives birth to, and leave it entirely to the imagination of the audience. The film ends with her character letting out a wild scream. "It was kind of one of those moments where we blocked the camera out and then Mike was like, 'Okay, Syd, what do you think you want to do?' And I was like, 'Let's just go for it and see what happens.' And then that's what happened," she added.

About Immaculate

The official synopsis of the film states that Sydney plays “Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarking on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilia’s warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbours a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors.”

Besides Sydney, Immaculate also stars Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Dora Romano, Giorgio Colangeli, and Simona Tabasco. The film released in India on July 19.