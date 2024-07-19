Theatrical and OTT releases this week: Bad Newz, Immaculate, Twisters, Lady in the Lake and more

Theatrical and OTT releases this week: The releases include everything from rom-coms and thrillers to spine-chilling horror and action. Check out the list of Hindi, English, Malayalam, Japanese and Korean releases this week before you head to the cinemas or cozy up at home. (Also Read: Bad Newz advance booking: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri film earns over ₹1 crore; sells over 50K tickets) Theatrical releases this week: Stills from Bad Newz and Immaculate.

Theatrical releases this week

Bad Newz

Anand Tiwari’s hilarious rom-com Bad Newz stars Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in the lead roles. Written by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Anand Tiwari, the film promises to be a rollercoaster ride. Based on the topic of heteropaternal superfecundation, Triptii’s Saloni finds herself conceived with twins from two different fathers.

Twisters

Twisters is a sequel to the iconic 1996 film Twister. Directed by Oscar-nominated Lee Isaac Chung, the action-packed spectacle stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos. The film tells the story of a former storm chaser and social media star who find themselves battling unprecedented weather conditions in Oklahoma in order to test an experimental weather alert system.

Immaculate

Michael Mohan’s gripping horror film stars Sydney Sweeney, Alvaro Morte, and Benedetta Porcaroli. At a remote Italian convent, a devout nun from Detroit named Cecilia finds herself in a nightmarish ordeal. She moves to the convent for her faith, only to discover deep, horrifying secrets. A mystery pregnancy celebrated as a miracle soon sends her life into a spiral. The film is produced by Neon, known for Parasite and Triangle of Sadness.

Spy x Family Code: White

Voiced by Takuya Eguchi (Loid Forger), Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya), and Saori Hayami (Yor), this Japanese anime promises an unforgettable adventure. The Forger family—a spy, an assassin, and a telepathic child—embarks on a winter getaway that swiftly descends into chaos. Loid’s mission, Operation Strix, takes an unexpected twist when Anya’s innocent involvement triggers events that threaten global peace.

Treasure

Starring Lena Dunham and Stephen Fry, Treasure is a heartwarming and poignant tragicomedy set against the backdrop of 1990s Poland. It is based on the 1999 novel Too Many Men by Lily Brett. Directed by Julia von Heinz, this film follows Ruth, an American music journalist, and her father, Edek, a Holocaust survivor. Ruth embarks on a journey to her father’s childhood haunts, hoping to uncover their family’s buried secrets, only to get into hilarious misadventures.

Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra

Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra digs deeper into one of India’s darkest chapters. In February 2002, numerous people were tragically killed in the Godhra train burning, igniting widespread Hindu-Muslim riots across Gujarat. This film, starring Ranvir Shorey, directed by MK Shivaaksh and produced by BJ Purohit, brings to life the investigation by the Nanavati-Mehta Commission.

OTT releases this week

Aadujeevitham - Disney+ Hotstar

Inspired by true events, Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life, directed by Blessy and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Amala Paul, is based on a novel of the same name by Benyamin. The Malayalam film explores the real-life story of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant laborer, one among thousands of Indians who were forced into slavery in Saudi Arabia as goatherds on secluded farms in the deserts by the native Arabs

Lady in the Lake - Apple TV+

Based on Laura Lippman’s novel, Natalia Portman headlines Lady in the Lake as Maddie Schwartz while Moses Ingram plays Cleo Sherwood. Set in 1960s Baltimore, it tells the story of a Jewish housewife who reinvents her life and becomes an investigative journalist. Kicking off the series of events is the disappearance of a young girl on Thanksgiving Day in 1996. Maddie digs deep and unearths secrets that challenge her perceptions.

Sweet Home (Season 3) - Netflix

The third season of this South Korean series sees the tensions between humans, monsters and neohumans reach a peak. It follows the harrowing tale of Cha Hyun-su and his friends as they struggle to survive in a world plagued by monstrous evolutions. New alliances are formed, old friendships are broken and one character returns as half human, half monster.