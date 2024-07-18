Bad Newz advance booking: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri film earns over 1 crore; sells over 50K tickets

Advance bookings

As per the portal, 50768 tickets of the film have been sold for 6472 shows, and it grossed ₹1.41 crore in Hindi. Looking at the advance bookings and the numbers, according to the report, the film is expected to perform well at the box office. The film is slated to release on July 19.

The movie recently sparked controversy on social media as fans were divided over the intimacy depicted in the romantic track Jaanam. While some fans praised the chemistry between Vicky and Triptii, others found it cringe-worthy. Recently, while being reviewed by the examining committee of CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification), three intimate scenes from the film have been censored, reported Bollywood Hungama.

According to the list, the film doesn't have any audio cuts. However, the Examining Committee of the CBFC has censored three scenes showing two characters kissing. These are three scenes - one is 9 seconds, the second is 10 seconds, and the third is 8 seconds long. In total, the CBFC made changes totaling 27 seconds in these three scenes. It is interesting to note that the edit list mentions that the ‘visual of lip-lock be modified’, but no frames have actually been cut. The modified kissing scenes will be revealed when the film is viewed.

About Bad Newz

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz is a dramedy that explores the complexities of heteropaternal superfecundation amidst a backdrop of humour and chaos. The film's trailer, which was recently released, introduces Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk as protagonists navigating unexpected fatherhood dilemmas, with Triptii Dimri adding to the comic mayhem.

The film seems to be a spiritual successor to the 2019 hit Good Newwz, which starred Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. Bad Newz is co-produced by Anand Tiwari, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

The film, scripted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, is set to hit theatres on July 19.