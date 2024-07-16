Bad Newz censored: CBFC modifies Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's 27 second kiss

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri are all set for their upcoming romantic-comedy Bad Newz. The movie recently sparked controversy on social media as fans were divided over the intimacy depicted in the romantic track Jaanam. While some fans praised the chemistry between Vicky and Triptii, others found it cringe-worthy. Recently, while being reviewed by the examining committee of CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification), three intimate scenes from the film have been censored, reported Bollywood Hungama. (Also read: Bad Newz song Jaanam: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri's ‘50 Shades of Bollywood’ number makes people cringe) Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri's intimate scenes in Bad Newz have been trimmed by the CBFC.

CBFC modifies 3 intimate scenes in Bad Newz

According to the cut list, the film doesn't have any audio cuts. However, the Examining Committee of the CBFC has censored three scenes showing two characters kissing. These are three scenes - one is 9 seconds, the second is 10 seconds, and the third is 8 seconds long. In total, the CBFC made changes totaling 27 seconds in these three scenes. It is interesting to note that the edit list mentions that the ‘visual of lip-lock be modified’, but no frames have actually been cut. The modified kissing scenes will be revealed when the film is viewed.

Bad Newz gets U/A certificate

The CBFC requested some minor changes. These included replacing a disclaimer at the beginning, adding the anti-alcohol static, and making the font size of the anti-alcohol static larger. After these changes, Bad Newz received a U/A certificate from the CBFC. The film's length, as indicated on the censor certificate, is 142 minutes, which is equivalent to 2 hours and 22 minutes.

About Bad Newz

Triptii plays a woman pregnant with babies of two men in Bad Newz. The movie is based on a rare medical condition called - heteropaternal superfecundation. Vicky and Amy Virk play the two fathers in the romantic-comedy directed by Anand Tiwari. Vicky and Anand had earlier collaborated in Love Per Square Foot. HOwever, this is Triptii's first film opposite Vicky and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Bad Newz releases on July 19.