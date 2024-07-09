Bad Newz song Jaanam: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri's ‘50 Shades of Bollywood’ number makes people cringe

The second track from Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's Bad Newz is out. Titled Jaanam, the sultry number has Vicky and Triptii in a bold avatars, romancing each other in total abandon. However, many were left cringing at the song and unimpressed with the needless 'boldness' on display. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri set the screen on fire with sultry new Bad Newz song Jaanam. Watch) Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri in a still from Jaanam.

About Jaanam

Jaanam starts with Vicky and Triptii's characters reaching their getaway villa for a few days. They kiss on the staircase, make suggestive expressions in bed, and also hit the swimming pool. If that was not enough, they also start making out in the shower, and fail to have a proper dinner together, ruining the cake to kiss each other passionately. The song is composed, sung, and penned by Vishal Mishra. Remo D’souza has choreographed the video.

Reactions to Jaanam

Reacting to the song, a user wrote, “It’s actually cringe.” A second user commented, “I don't understand what motivated actors like Triptii and Vicky to get into this crap! They are good actors.”

Another user criticized the styling of Triptii and wrote, “She [Triptii] was so classy and dignified in her last film. Why this trashy styling? All this skin show doesn’t work for her. She is cute and pretty, not sexy and catty.” A user wrote, “Looks like a advertisement because there is 0 chemistry.” A comment read, “More like 50 shades of Bollywood? This is so cringe.” “Vicky and Triptii deserve better,” read another comment.

Bad Newz also features Amy Virk and Neha Dhupia in crucial characters. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. It’s presented by Amazon Prime in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. The film releases July 19, 2024, worldwide.