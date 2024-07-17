Vicky Kaushal-Ammy Virk kill Triptii Dimri in Bad Newz multiverse, Ayushmann Khurrana calls it ‘greater Kalesh colony’

Apart from trending on social media thanks to his smooth moves in Tauba Tauba, Vicky Kaushal is having a blast while promoting Bad Newz. A major part of the credit for this goes to his equally chill co-stars Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri. As we witnessed in the trailer, Vicky and Ammy are fathers to Triptii’s twin babies in the movie. They battle it out in the Anand Tiwari rom com to win over the mother of their children. Meanwhile, in real life, Vicky and Ammy’s bromance is winning the internet. They are a total riot together. And now they have killed Triptii! Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri in Bad Newz multiverse

Let us explain before you jump to conclusions! We are talking about a hilarious new Instagram reel shot by the star-cast during their promotional spree. This video has been inspired by cringe content which often slides into our social media feeds, where one twist occurs after another. Like an Abbas–Mustan film! Well, in the video shared by the Bad Newz team, Vicky offers chocolate to Triptii who gives him a bottle of water. But the moment he drinks it, Vicky faints. Triptii leaves him behind and walks off with Ammy. But as soon as she takes a bite of the chocolate, she dies.

In a flashback sequence, Vicky and Ammy catch Triptii lacing the water bottle and proceed to take revenge by poisoning her chocolate. In the end, the boys walk off in style together. In the caption, Vicky describes this as ‘#BadNewz - Multiverse of Kalesh’. Fans just can’t get enough! In the comment section below, one social media user shared, “They literally roasted all the TikTokers🤡”, whereas another fan gushed, “Never expected bollywood actors to recreate this masterpiece 😂.” But the funniest comment was by Ayushmann Khurrana. He called it: “greater Kalesh colony 😂”.

This hilarious video of the trio has left us with even higher expectations for their film Bad Newz, which arrives in theatres on July 19. Are you looking forward to this Friday release?