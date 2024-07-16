Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk take Delhi metro for Bad Newz promotions, gorge on Moolchand paranthas. Watch

As Anand Tiwari's comedy Bad Newz gears up for release, its cast members were seen out and about in Delhi, promoting the film at events, a paratha shop, and even the Delhi metro. Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk enjoyed the paranthas at Moolchand and took the Delhi metro to beat traffic. (Also Read: Vicky Kaushal felt he won an ‘Oscar’ after Katrina Kaif liked his dance in Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba) Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, and Ammy Virk promote Bad Newz in Delhi metro

Bad Newz team in Delhi

Vicky, Ammy, and Triptii visited the capital city on Monday. They not only promoted the film at an event in the presence of hundreds of fans, but also visited a couple of Delhi landmarks. Firstly, they were seen taking the Delhi metro with other commuters. The three actors chatted with each other while standing in the middle of the compartment and also discussed the metro map.

Vicky took to his Instagram handle on Monday and shared a bunch of pictures from the event, where they interacted with the live crowd. Then there were also pictures of them visiting the famous Moolchand paratha shop and gorging on hot parathas and lassi in their car. One of the pictures showed Vicky having a foodgasm as he held a plate of parathas and a glass of lassi in his hand. Vicky captioned the post, “DELHI. Aapke pyaar aur paratho ne toh swaad dila diya… Shukriya, meherbaani, karam! See you on 19th July in theatres near you… ab aapko entertain karne ka promise humaara! #BadNewz (flying kiss emojis).”

About Bad Newz

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz is a dramedy that explores the complexities of heteropaternal superfecundation amidst a backdrop of humour and chaos. The film's trailer, which was recently released, introduces Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk as protagonists navigating unexpected fatherhood dilemmas, with Triptii Dimri adding to the comic mayhem.

The film seems to be a spiritual successor to the 2019 hit Good Newwz, which starred Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. Bad Newz is co-produced by Anand Tiwari, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

The film, scripted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, is set to hit theatres on July 19.