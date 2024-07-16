Vicky Kaushal felt he won an ‘Oscar’ after Katrina Kaif liked his dance in Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba

Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Bad Newz alongside Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri. His dance moves in the song Tauba Tauba have been praised by many celebs, including Salman Khan. In a recent interview with Mashable India, Vicky has once again spoken about the response of actor-wife Katrina Kaif – who is brilliant dancer herself – to his Bad Newz dance number. Also read: Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif’s reaction to Tauba Tauba Vicky Kaushal in Tauba Tauba and Katrina Kaif, who is known for her dance skills, in Kamli.

'That approval is like an Oscar'

When asked about who was a better dancer between Katrina and him, Vicky said, “She is in a different league. She’s just too good at what she does... humne bas visarjan mein dance kiya hai (I have only danced on the occasion of visarjan). I am not a trained dancer."

He added that he was happy that Katrina liked his dance in Tauba Tauba and it's quite an achievement for him, saying, “That approval is like an Oscar.”

'She was happier that I kept it cool'

Earlier, in an interview with Film Companion, Vicky said he was relieved when Katrina gave her stamp of approval to his dancing skills in Tauba Tauba. He said, “The biggest relief was when she approved of the song. She was like this is good. And I was like shukaar hai (heave a sigh of relief). She keeps telling me, ‘I know you love to dance. But you are a baraati dancer, and not a trained one’. That’s because I get carried away, and she tells me that is fine in real life, but I need to preserve the energy for the camera”.

“This time, she was happy because I held it back in terms of expression, moves and attitude. She was talking on those lines when she said that dancing is good. And she was happier on that front that I kept it cool,” he added about his song that was released on July 2.

Bad Newz also stars Neha Dhupia, and is directed by Anand Tiwari. The film – co-produced by Anand, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra – will hit theatres on July 19.