Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif’s reaction to Tauba Tauba: ‘The biggest relief was when she approved of the song’

Vicky on Katrina’s reaction to Tauba Tauba

The actor talked about Katrina’s reaction to the song. “The biggest relief was when she approved of the song. She was like this is good. And I was like shukaar hai (heave a sigh of relief),” he said.

Opening up about the reason, he added, “She keeps telling me, ‘I know you love to dance. But you are a baraati dancer, and not a trained one’. That’s because I get carried away, and she tells me that is fine in real life, but I need to preserve the energy for the camera”.

“This time, she was happy because I held it back in terms of expression, moves and attitude. She was talking on those lines when she said that dancing is good. And She was happier on that front that I kept it cool,” he added.

The music video of Tauba Tauba released on July 2 and continues to be a top pick on Instagram Reels.

Vicky’s next film

After dating for some time, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Vicky will be next seen in Bad Newz. The quirky film takes a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, diving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation. The film also stars Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri, and Neha Dhupia. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is co-produced by Anand, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film will hit theatres on July 19.

Meanwhile, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.