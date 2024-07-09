Jungkook is a Vicky Kaushal fan? BTS star grooves to Tauba Tauba in epic crossover. Watch

In a viral crossover that has the BTS ARMY in India swooning, Jungkook of the K-pop band is seen dancing to the beats of Vicky Kaushal’s new hit song “Tauba Tauba” from the upcoming movie “Bad Newz”. Jungkook's viral "Tauba Tauba" version is an edit by an Instagram user. (Instagram/jhunjhunastic)

The video of Jungkook dancing is originally a live performance video from the South Korean singer’s song “3D”, belonging to the album “3D: The Remixes”, released last year.

Instagram user Kishan Jhun Jhun Wala synced a clip from Jungkook's video with Vicky Kaushal’s song “Tauba Tauba”.

The expressions on Jungkook's face, his movements and steps seamlessly blend with the Bollywood song, truly making viewers wondering whether it is an edit or not.

The fan-edited video posted on Instagram is viral and got over 1.1 million views in three days and garnered over 500 comments and 1.18 lakh-plus ‘likes’.

“Making Jungkook dance on the only song on the internet these days,” the editor captioned the crossover video.

Watch the viral video here:

Among those who dropped their thoughts in the comments section was user Bhavna Agarwal, who wrote, “Clean edit. Love love."

Another user said, “Okay, but Jangkook and Vicky Kaushal together. They might break the internet.”

User Mehek said, "I’m very close to loving this clip as much as I loved the fact that we won the world cup."

‘Tauba Tauba’ breaks the internet

The trending song which has already managed to grab the internet's love is from the upcoming movie “Bad Newz” starring Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is set to release in India on the July 19. The music video of “Tauba Tauba” was released on 2nd July and continues to be a top pick on Instagram Reels.

Kishan Jhun Jhun Wala, who posted the viral edit, had made similar crossovers of BTS using other hit Bollywood songs.