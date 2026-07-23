Hyundai’s EV intent, Google Play’s India economics, and MG ADAPT

Opening thoughts. There is still a conversation to be had about public EV charging infrastructure in India. Though the situation is far better than perhaps 12 months ago, actual availability of EV fast charging infrastructure (and one that’s working) particularly on highways and expressways, remains a concern. Auto makers are playing a role in sorting that out. Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) tells me that they’re now locked in with a 30,000+ charging point network across the country, and they’re keen to emphasise this has been achieved through “strong partnerships with multiple charge point operators” and accessible via the myHyundai app. That number is only going to increase. Hyundai EV charging stations

Alongside, Hyundai says they’re expanding charging infrastructure, with 183 DC fast-charging stations already operational across 105 cities and plans to scale this network to 600 stations by 2030 at key cities, highways and at dealerships.

“Through the integration of over 30,000 charging points on the myHyundai app, we are empowering EV users with one of India’s largest charging networks accessible through a single platform. Importantly, the platform is open to EV owners across brands, reinforcing HMIL’s commitment to developing India’s broader EV ecosystem,” says Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, HMIL, adding, “HMIL will more than triple its proprietary DC fast public charging network from 183 stations today to 600 stations by 2030, bringing India’s charging infrastructure closer to global benchmarks.”

Why this conversation now? Hyundai confirms plans to introduce a new electric SUV in India, within this financial year. This should sit beside the Creta EV and the more expensive Ioniq 5 in product line-up.

PREVIOUSLY, ON WIRED WISDOM

EDITOR’S MARGIN GOOGLE PLAY IN INDIA I’d like to have a conversation about the perceived economic impact of Google Play and Android in India, through last year. At the Google I/O Connect India keynote last week, the tech giant noted that the Google Play and Android ecosystems helped contribute ₹5.3 lakh crore (or $60 billion) revenue for India’s app publishers and digital economy through 2025. Estimates are bullish. From close to nil, to this number now, and the trajectory estimates peg this figure to be close to $103 billion by the year 2030.

Read: Google bets on India’s agentic AI future with new education, health push

“In 2025, there were 1,080 crore app downloads from the Play Store for Indian developers, with 230 crores from overseas users and 850 crores from domestic users, marking the highest domestic download rate in the APAC region,” indicates data by research firm Public First, which Google has shared. It also seems to suggest a growing global appetite for apps and games from Indian developers. Google notes that overseas downloads (in terms of geographical definition) has grown 92% since 2024. Indian app publishers’ earnings from overseas consumers is over 2x their domestic earnings with ₹690 crores in 2025.