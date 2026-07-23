UP aims to drive green investment and innovation through IBET Expo 2026

: The Uttar Pradesh government is accelerating preparations for the India Bioenergy and Tech (IBET) Expo 2026, an international event expected to attract global investors, policymakers and clean energy experts to Greater Noida next month. The international event is expected to feature more than 25 conference sessions and over 120 national and international speakers. (For representation only)

Chairing a high-level stakeholder meeting in Lucknow on Wednesday, urban development and energy minister AK Sharma said the three-day expo, scheduled from August 11 to 13 at the India Expo Centre and Mart, would serve as the state’s biggest platform for investment, innovation and technology partnerships in the rapidly growing green energy sector.

The IBET Expo 2026 is being organised jointly by the Uttar Pradesh government and the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), in collaboration with the Indian Federation of Green Energy (IFGE). It will showcase technologies spanning compressed biogas (CBG), ethanol, biodiesel, green hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), waste-to-energy and other renewable energy solutions.

Chief minister’s advisor Awanish Awasthi, additional chief secretary (Energy) Ashish Goyal, UPNEDA director Ravindra Singh, secretary Pankaj Singh, senior government officials, industry leaders and bioenergy experts attended the meeting. Sharma said the state generates nearly 17 million tonnes of agricultural residue every year, but only around 5 million tonnes is currently utilised.

“Uttar Pradesh is emerging as the country’s biggest centre for energy transition, green development and investment. Our objective is not only to lead India in bioenergy but also to establish the state as a globally recognised destination for green energy technologies,” Sharma said. He credited chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s policy initiatives for creating a favourable ecosystem for the sector.

The international event is expected to feature more than 25 conference sessions and over 120 national and international speakers.