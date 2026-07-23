BJP protests outside JPSC office, Cong HQ in Ranchi over exam lapses

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its youth wing staged demonstrations outside the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) office and the Congress headquarters here on Wednesday to protest the alleged irregularities in the state civil services exam results and demand cancellation of the preliminary test. BJP workers protest outside Jharkhand Public Service Commission office in Ranchi on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Hundreds of BJP workers from across the state raised slogans against the JMM-led government, and sought an impartial probe into the allegations.

During the protest outside the JPSC office, party leaders and supporters attempted to break barricades, but were prevented by the police from entering the premises. The protesters demanded the cancellation of the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination, held on April 19, and that fresh tests be conducted.

“Congress, an alliance partner in the state, is silent on the repeated irregularities committed over the past six years in JPSC, JSSC CGL, Excise Constable Recruitment and other examinations. The deception involving the youth and students of Jharkhand, and the playing with their future must stop. Before accusing the central government, the Congress should first look at its own actions,” BJP state president Aditya Sahu, who joined the protest, said.

“Thousands of civil services aspirants from across the state took part in the protest. We demand an impartial probe into all allegations related to JPSC, complete transparency in the recruitment process, and strict action against those found guilty,” said BJYM state president Shashank Raj.

BJP protests outside Congress office

Meanwhile, the Congress and BJP workers came face to face when the saffron party workers reached the Congress office on Shahjanand Road to oppose the protest led by the leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, outside the Prime Minister’s office in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Jharkhand Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha said BJP is staging a national drama to hide its failures and it is a calculated political ploy designed to divert the country’s attention from the party’s own failures, corruption, and anti-people policies.

“The BJP—which has held power at the Centre for the last twelve years and set a record for inflation, unemployment, exam paper leaks, the plight of farmers, the sale of industries, and the misuse of democratic institutions—is today displaying its political desperation by besieging Congress offices. Lacking the courage to answer the public’s questions, the BJP is making a futile attempt to intimidate the opposition,” said Sinha.

Hundreds of them stood their ground outside the Congress office for hours, drenched in the rain as the BJP workers reached the office, which police had barricaded for security reasons.

“The BJP does not believe in democracy; instead, it believes in suppressing the opposition, misusing agencies, and fostering a culture of political vendetta. However, the BJP must remember that the Congress has never bowed down, nor will it ever do so. A democratic response to the BJP’s politics of arrogance and vengeance will be delivered from the soil of Jharkhand,” Sinha added.