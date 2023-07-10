Karan Johar announces release date of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's film, directed by Anand Tiwari

Karan Johar announces new film

Announcing the film on social media, Karan penned a long note and praised the film team. Calling himself blessed, he wrote, “A film that is exceptionally close to my heart for various reasons.” The film will be directed by Anand Tiwari.

Karan continued, “@bindraamritpal (the producer and family to me) has not only grown to be such a force of content and talent but I’m proud of how he has created a company of warmth and creativity. A company that puts goodwill over any commerciality. @anandntiwari, his partner and director of our film is the funniest guy in town with a golden heart! His film reflects both in absolute abundance.”

Karan on casting Vicky and Triptii

Talking about the lead cast of the untitled film, he added, “I’m so thrilled to collaborate with @vickykaushal09 , who I not only admire immensely as an artist but also as a human being of dignity and strength! I can’t wait to direct him one day again soon…We had such a blast in Lust Stories!!! @ammyvirk is a powerhouse of energy and artistry in equal measure! Love him and his sheer aura and vibe! And my darling @tripti_dimri who is in a commercial avatar for the first time. Her gorgeousness & presence has enhanced her every beat in the film! She is so solid!”

“@apoorva1972 and I are blessed to make multiple movies with @leomediacollective... Bahut sari picturein baaki hai mere doston (A lot more films are left)... Can’t wait to announce the title of this riot of an entertainer with a beating heart! Heartfelt gratitude to our team and family at @primevideoin for being the most amazing studio and collaborators on this fim….watch this space for more," he added.

Responding to the announcement, Vicky Kaushal said, “Bohot saare pyaar aur bohot saare entertainment ke saath, aa rahe hain hum (we are coming with lots of entertainment and love). See you all on the big screens on 23rd Feb 2024! Watch this space for more...” While makers are yet to announce the title of the film, previously reports claimed it was titled Rola. Several leaked videos and images of Vicky and Triptii had surfaced last year from their shoot in Croatia. They shot for a romantic song, which was choreographed by Farah Khan.

Karan is currently busy with the promotions of his directorial return, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It will release on July 28 and stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

