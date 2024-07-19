26 flights cancelled, many more delayed at Bengaluru airport following CrowdStrike outage: Report

Flight operations at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru were affected by the global Microsoft 365 outage, linked to CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity technology company. The disruption impacted airlines like Indigo, Air India Express, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet, with 26 Indigo flights being cancelled, The Hindu reported. Passengers at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.(livemint.com)

Long lines were observed in front of check-in counters of all major airlines as the systems in Bengaluru were unable to process check-ins. Several airlines started issuing boarding passes manually, and many passengers were seen waiting for their turn. Delays were observed in both T1 and T2 of the airport. Many passengers shared pictures of long lines at the airport, and also shared queries about their flights online.

“A couple of flights have been delayed. We expect a few more (to be delayed) due to the outage,” an airport spokesperson told the publication.

The Bengaluru airport took to social media site ‘X’ to share a passenger advisory, writing, “A global IT outage has been affecting operations of some airlines across their network, including BLR Airport since 10:40 IST on July 19, 2024. In response to this situation, the affected airlines have taken proactive measures to ensure minimal disruption to passengers and flight schedules. Please get in touch with your respective airline for further information. We appreciate your patience at this time.”

IndiGo also shared its own advisory, posting, “Our systems across the network ore impacted by an ongoing issue with Microsoft Azure, which has resulted in increased wait times at our contact centres and airports. You may experience slower check-ins and longer queues. We ore all hands-on deck and are working relentlessly to restore stability and normalcy. Our digital team is also coordinating closely with Microsoft Azure to resolve these issues swiftly.”

The global outage has affected 90 per cent of flights from Terminal 1 of the Bengaluru airport, and IndiGo officials anticipate the situation may last until midnight, the NDTV reported.