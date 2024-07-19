The global Microsoft cloud services outage has resulted in inconvenience of passengers at Bengaluru airport. Long lines were observed in front of check-in counters of all major airlines as the systems were unable to process the check-ins. Bengaluru airport sees large crowds at check-in gates after global Microsoft outage, manual boarding passes issued(X/@Masterji_UPWale)

Airlines like Indigo, Air Akasa, and Spice Jet started issuing boarding passes manually, and many passengers are waiting for their turn. Delays were observed in both T1 and T2 of Bengaluru airport. The passengers shared pictures of long lines from Bengaluru airport.

On a funny note, a user tagged IndiGo Airlines and said, “I'm Unable to web check in, the kiosks are not working, and it’s a big mess at Bengaluru airport. The queue is stretching all the way to Hyderabad to get on a flight to Hyderabad.”

Another user named Suhasa took to X and wrote, “Server down and queues are growing of @IndiGo6E at Bengaluru Airport.”

Meanwhile, all the airlines which have been effected clarified that the crash is due to global Microsoft 365 outage. In an X post, IndiGo said, “Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted. We appreciate your patience.”

Windows 10 users globally started facing massive outages, which is reportedly a new Crowdstrike update. This led to PCs getting stuck on the recovery screen with a blue color. Several users on social media shared images of their screen stuck on the recovery page with the message reading, “It looks like Windows didn’t load correctly. If you’d like to restart and try again, choose Restart my PC below."

Currently, the problem seems to be confined to systems integrated with the Windows operating system.