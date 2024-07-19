Microsoft outage LIVE updates: Microsoft said on Thursday it was investigating issues with its cloud services in the Central US region, which has disrupted services worldwide. Major airlines across the world said that the outage has adversely affected their flight operations, including in Delhi and Mumbai. Akasa Airlines announced that some of its online services will be temporarily unavailable at the Mumbai and Delhi airports. Spicejet also said in a statement that it is currently facing a technical issue in providing flight updates....Read More

Indigo airlines also said that its systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage. “During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted,” it said in a statement.

Globally, US-based Frontier Airlines, a unit of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., grounded flights for over two hours and attributed the cause to issues with Microsoft’s services.

The outage also affected reservations and bookings for another discount carrier, Allegiant Air, which operates around 130 aircraft and said it’s working on resolving issues.

News outlets in Australia also reported that airlines, telecommunications providers and banks, and media broadcasters were disrupted as they lost access to computer systems. Some banks in New Zealand said they were also offline.