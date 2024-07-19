Microsoft outage LIVE updates: Wipro unaffected, says CEO Srinivas Pallia
Microsoft outage LIVE updates: Microsoft said on Thursday it was investigating issues with its cloud services in the Central US region, which has disrupted services worldwide. Major airlines across the world said that the outage has adversely affected their flight operations, including in Delhi and Mumbai. Akasa Airlines announced that some of its online services will be temporarily unavailable at the Mumbai and Delhi airports. Spicejet also said in a statement that it is currently facing a technical issue in providing flight updates....Read More
Indigo airlines also said that its systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage. “During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted,” it said in a statement.
Globally, US-based Frontier Airlines, a unit of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., grounded flights for over two hours and attributed the cause to issues with Microsoft’s services.
Also Read | Microsoft Cloud outage grounds flights and disrupts airlines in US: What we know
The outage also affected reservations and bookings for another discount carrier, Allegiant Air, which operates around 130 aircraft and said it’s working on resolving issues.
News outlets in Australia also reported that airlines, telecommunications providers and banks, and media broadcasters were disrupted as they lost access to computer systems. Some banks in New Zealand said they were also offline.
Microsoft outage LIVE updates: 40 IndiGo flights cancelled at Delhi airport
Microsoft outage LIVE updates: According to Delhi airport officials, IndiGo airlines cancelled 40 flights from the airport due to the outage.
Microsoft outage LIVE updates: CEO Satya Nadella issues statement on crisis
Microsoft outage LIVE updates: “Yesterday, CrowdStrike released an update that began impacting IT systems globally. We are aware of this issue and are working closely with CrowdStrike and across the industry to provide customers technical guidance and support to safely bring their systems back online,” tweets Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
Microsoft outage Live updates: US Department of Homeland Security on outage
Microsoft outage Live updates: “The Department, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (@CISAgov) are working with CrowdStrike, Microsoft and our federal, state, local and critical infrastructure partners to fully assess and address system outages,” Department of Homeland Security, United States, posts on X.
Microsoft outage Live updates: US President Joe Biden briefed, says White House official
Microsoft outage Live updates: “President Joe Biden has been briefed on the CrowdStrike global tech outage. His team is engaged across the interagency to get sector by sector updates throughout the day and is standing by to provide assistance as needed,” according to a White House official
Microsoft outage Live updates: Wipro operations not hit, says CEO Srinivas Pallia
Microsoft outage Live updates: ""One, no impact to Wipro. Two, we are actually talking to the clients, trying to step up and help them because we are following the sun model -- Europe and the US -- and we are seeing the impact of cloud strike (there). We are ramping up ourselves to help our clients," Pallia said during the company's June quarter earnings press conference.
Microsoft outage Live updates: Microsoft 365 Admin Centre now available
Microsoft outage Live updates: Microsoft 365 Admin Centre now available, reports Reuters.
Microsoft outage Live updates: What is Crowdstrike, the company behind unprecedented global IT outage
Microsoft outage Live updates: Global tech outage caused by Crowdstrike's software bug led to disruptions worldwide. Here's what you need to know about the company.
Microsoft outage Live updates: Why Microsoft blamed third party for the global outage
Microsoft outage Live updates: Microsoft has said a resolution for Windows devices is "forthcoming", but said a third party was at fault after it issued an update. The company said, "We are aware of an issue affecting Windows devices due to an update from a third party software platform. We anticipate a resolution is forthcoming."
A spokesperson added, "We acknowledge the impact this can have on customers, and we are working to restore services for those still experiencing disruptions as quickly as possible."
Microsoft outage Live updates: Experts on ‘black swan’ Microsoft outage
Microsoft outage Live updates: Sundareshwar K, Partner & Leader - Cybersecurity, PwC India, told Hindustan Times, "This is a black swan event impacting not just businesses but the overall national machinery, and underscores how safeguarding entities against risk involves much more than technology. This development highlights how it is a misnomer that enhanced technology deployment alone will help organisations become more secure and ensure business continuity. While organisations work towards remediation of the current situation, the focus should be on rethinking risks and moving beyond the layers, patches, products and tools to building an inherently strong cyber architecture with complementary interventions that ensure resilience in the face of such unforeseen technology setbacks or failures."
Microsoft outage Live updates: What has happened so far
Microsoft outage Live updates: A global IT outage has caused massive disruption to various services. The chief executive of IT security firm CrowdStrike apologised for the technical problems. This is not a security incident or cyber attack, according to the firm. Microsoft says that the underlying cause of the outage has been fixed, although the residual impact is still affecting some Office 365 apps and services.
Microsoft outage Live updates: RBI says Indian banks insulated, only minor disruptions
Microsoft outage Live updates: The RBI said, “Overall, the Indian financial sector in the Reserve Bank’s domain remains insulated from the global outage.”
Microsoft outage Live updates: Maruti Suzuki says production briefly halted due to global IT outage
Microsoft outage Live updates: Maruti Suzuki said it immediately initiated precautionary and remedial measures "and production/despatch operations were briefly halted". Read more
Microsoft outage Live updates: Football ticket sales affected
Microsoft outage Live updates: Premier League football club Brentford FC has apologised to fans for ticketing issues caused by today's IT issues. It said, “Due to an issue with third-party software affecting businesses globally, Brentford FC's Ticketmaster platform is currently experiencing technical difficulties.”
Microsoft outage Live updates: Crowdstrike CEO on when global IT outage will end
Microsoft outage Live updates: Crowdstrike CEO George Kurtz attributes global IT outage to a faulty content update, apologizes for disruptions, and assures issue has been fixed. Read here
Microsoft outage Live updates: Underlying cause for outage of 365 apps, fixed, says Microsoft
Microsoft outage Live updates: Microsoft said that the underlying cause for outage of its 365 apps and services has been fixed but residual impact of cybersecurity outages are continuing to affect some customers.
Microsoft outage Live updates: Experts weigh in on the CrowdStrike glitch
Microsoft outage Live updates: Kumar Ritesh, CEO & Founder, CYFIRMA told Hindustan Times, “The massive outage in Microsoft systems caused by CrowdStrike updates was due to a compatibility issue between CrowdStrike's Falcon sensor and a Windows update. When the CrowdStrike sensor, a critical endpoint protection agent, was updated, it conflicted with changes introduced in the latest Windows update. Such incidents underscore the importance of rigorous compatibility testing between security solutions and operating system updates to prevent widespread disruptions. There are measures that can be put in place to avoid such disruptions.”
Microsoft outage Live updates: Kenya Airways says booking system impacted
Microsoft outage Live updates: Kenya Airways said it was experiencing disruptions to its booking system due to the global IT outage. It said, “We are currently experiencing a system outage that has affected our booking systems as a result of a global system outage. Customers are advised to expect slower than usual service.”
Microsoft outage Live updates: IndiGo impacted
Microsoft outage Live updates: Indigo cancelled three late-evening flights from Thiruvananthapuram on account of the problems caused by the Microsoft global outage. The 8.55 pm flight to Bengaluru, 10.10pm flight to Hyderabad and the 10.45pm flight to Chennai were cancelled.
Microsoft outage Live updates: What CERT-In said on the disruption
Microsoft outage Live updates: Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issues advisory said, "It has been reported that Windows hosts related to Crowd strike agent Falcon Sensor, are facing outages and getting crashed due to recent update received in the product. The concerned Windows hosts are experiencing a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD), related to Falcon Sensor. The issues occurred in the latest update of CrowdStrike and the changes have been reverted by the CrowdStrike Team."
Microsoft outage Live updates: What's happening at Hong Kong airport?
Microsoft outage Live updates: Hong Kong's airport said that some airlines had been affected by an IT outage, as widespread technical problems were reported by flight operators around the world. Read more
Microsoft outage Live updates: When will the issue be resolved?
Microsoft outage Live updates: Cyber-security experts warned that even though there is now a software fix, it’s going to take a huge amount of work to get computers back up and running.
Researcher Kevin Beaumont said, "As systems no longer start, impacted systems will need to be started in ‘Safe Mode’, to remove the faulty update. This is incredibly time-consuming and will take organisations days to do at scale. Essentially we have one of the world’s highest impact IT incidents caused by a cyber-security vendor."
Microsoft outage Live updates: Almost 1,400 flights cancelled worldwide
Microsoft outage Live updates: Owing to the global IT outage, 1,390 have been cancelled, as per aviation analytics company Cirium. In US, 512 flights have been cancelled so far, Germany 92, India 56, Italy 45 and in Canada 21, data showed.
Microsoft outage Live updates: Crowdstrike may lose $16 billion- a fifth of its value- amid global IT outage
Microsoft outage Live updates: Crowdstrike CEO confirms issue caused by antivirus software interaction, not a cyberattack. Mac and Linux not affected, fix deployed. Read more
Microsoft outage Live updates: 90% flights disrupted in Bengaluru due to Microsoft outage
Microsoft outage Live updates: 90% flights disrupted at Terminal 1 of Bengaluru airport due to Microsoft outage.
Microsoft outage Live updates: Washington DC Metro up and running
Microsoft outage Live updates: Earlier, metro service in Washington DC, told users to expect delays because of the IT problems. It has now said that "all Metrorail stations opened on time and service is running as scheduled".
Microsoft outage Live updates: American Airlines says it is back up and running
Microsoft outage Live updates: American Airlines says it has been able to "safely re-establish" its operation following a "technical issue with a vendor".
The US airline said that its systems were back up and running.
"We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience,” it added.
Microsoft outage Live updates: Crowdstrike says global IT outage caused by 'defect' in 'content update'
Microsoft outage Live updates: Crowdstrike CEO George Kurtz said, “Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack."
Microsoft outage Live updates: Passengers 'stuck' at Dubai airport as flight services hit amid global outage
Microsoft outage Live updates: Passenger movement at Dubai airport was halted due to the global outage caused by an update by cybersecurity platform Crowdstrike that led to Microsoft services going down. Read here
Microsoft outage Live updates: US FAA on global outage
Microsoft outage Live updates: US Federal Aviation Administration tweeted, "The FAA is closely monitoring a technical issue impacting IT systems at US airlines. Several airlines have requested FAA assistance with ground stops until the issue is resolved."
Microsoft outage Live updates: What Crowdstrike CEO said on the outage
Crowdstrike's CEO, George Kurtz, issued this statement saying, "Crowdstrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed."
Microsoft outage Live updates: Washington DC suspends all train services
Microsoft outage Live updates: Washington DC suspends all train services due to IT outage, Spectator Index reports.
Microsoft outage Live updates: More than 1,000 flights cancelled globally so far
Microsoft outage Live updates: More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled around the world today so far, as per aviation analytics firm Cirium. This will only get bigger, the firm added.
Microsoft outage Live updates: Manchester United among football clubs affected - ticket release postponed
Microsoft outage Live updates: Manchester United says it is among the football clubs affected by the worldwide Microsoft outage. The club's website is down and the release of tickets will be postponed until the issue is resolved, it said.
Microsoft outage Live updates: IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says in touch with Microsoft to resolve outage
Microsoft outage Live updates: IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw updates on global outage affecting multiple sectors. Indian airlines resort to manual check-ins due to technical issues. Read here
Microsoft outage Live updates: UK pharmacy services disrupted
Microsoft outage Live updates: UK's National Pharmacy Association said as per BBC, "We're aware that due to global IT outages that services in community pharmacies, including the accessing of prescriptions from GPs and medicine deliveries, are disrupted today. We urge patients to be patient whilst visiting their pharmacy."
Microsoft outage Live updates: Is SBI impacted by Microsoft outage?
Microsoft outage Live updates: SBI systems not affected by Microsoft outage, says chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara as per news agency PTI.
Microsoft outage Live updates: Is the outage a cyber attack?
Microsoft outage Live updates: The global IT outage which has affected broadcasters, banks and telecoms firms around the world is not being treated as a cyber-related security issue, a British government security source told the Reuters news agency.
Microsoft outage Live updates: Which Microsoft apps are not working?
Microsoft outage Live updates: Microsoft users unable to access apps and services amid outage: Check what's working, what's not here
Microsoft outage Live updates: What the tech giant said on the issue?
Microsoft outage Live updates: Microsoft pinpointed a configuration change within its Azure cloud platform as the reason behind widespread disruption to Microsoft 365 services.
Microsoft outage Live updates: What's causing the tech glitch?
Microsoft outage Live updates: The issue is linked to Crowdstrike’s Falcon sensor. The tech glitch has resulted in Windows machines experiencing blue screen errors and getting stuck in a recovery loop, users have reported on social media.
Microsoft outage Live updates: Associated Press reports disruption to its services
Microsoft outage LIVE updates: "The Associated Press is currently experiencing an intermittent service disruption that may impact your view of available content. We are investigating the source and will provide updates, including when the issue is resolved or if any action is needed on your part," the news agency said in an update.
Microsoft outage Live updates: Air India says its digital systems have been impacted
In a customary advisory, Air India says that its digital systems have been impacted temporarily due to the current Microsoft outage resulting in delays
"We regret the inconvenience caused and request our guests to plan their travel accordingly,” Air India says.
Microsoft outage Live updates: Akasa Airlines says flight booking, check-in temporarily unavailable
“Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable,” Akasa Air posted on X.
"Currently we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports and hence request passengers with immediate travel plans to reach the airport early to check-in at our counters..." it added.
Microsoft outage Live updates: Emergency 911 services disrupted in Alaska
Police in the US state of Alaska are saying that many 911 and non-emergency call centres are not working correctly.
“Due to a nationwide technology-related outage, many 911 and non-emergency call centers are not working correctly across the State of Alaska. If you have an emergency and 911 is not working in your area, you can call the following phone numbers directly,” it wrote in a post on Facebook.
Microsoft outage Live updates: Japan's Narita airport affected
Japan's Narita airport says that airlines such as Jetstar, Jeju Air, Qantas, HK Express and Spring Japan are having issues with their systems.
Microsoft outage Live updates: Is your laptop shutting down?
Microsoft outage Live updates: Microsoft Cloud outage has affected millions of computer systems worldwide. Users have report sudden shutdown or restart of their systems which Microsoft said is due to a recent CrowdStrike update. As per Microsoft's Service Health Status updates, the preliminary root cause is "a configuration change in a portion of our Azure backend workloads (that has) caused interruption between storage and compute resources, and which (has) resulted in connectivity failures." This has affected “downstream (and dependent) Microsoft 365 services”, the company said. Here's how you can fix your laptop.
Microsoft outage Live updates: ‘Global impact is enormous,’ says Cybersecurity expert
Professor Jill Slay, the University of South Australia’s SmartSat Chair for Cybersecurity, tells CNN that the “global impact” of the major global outage is “enormous” but that it was “too early to draw conclusions” on what caused it.
“There is currently a major global technical outage affecting multiple companies and services,” Slay said. “Some are attributing this to security services offered by CrowdStrike. Others attribute it to Microsoft or Amazon. Authorities and industry will be monitoring, but at this stage, it is too early to draw conclusions.”
Microsoft outage Live updates: Check-in process being managed manually at Singapore's Changi Airport
Singapore's Changi Airport, one of the busiest in the world, says that the check-in process is being managed manually.
“Due to a global outage affecting IT systems of many organisations, the check-in process for some airlines at Changi Airport is being managed manually,” the airport shared on X. “Changi Airport ground staff are providing assistance to passengers, especially those with an impending departure.”
Microsoft outage Live updates: South Africa's biggest bank affected
Microsoft outage Live updates: South Africa's biggest bank, Capitec, has also been affected by the global outage.
“Due to an unexpected issue with an international service provider, we are currently experiencing nationwide service disruptions,” the bank wrote on X.
It added: “Note: Card payments & Capitec ATMs are working & your account remains secure. We're resolving the matter asap. We apologise for the inconvenience.”
Microsoft outage Live updates: What Microsoft said
Microsoft outage Live updates: Microsoft 365 posted on X that the company was “working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion” and that they were “observing a positive trend in service availability.”
The company, however, did not respond to a request for comment, reported AP. It also did not explain the cause of the outage further.