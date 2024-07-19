What is Crowdstrike, the company behind unprecedented global IT outage

A global technology outage caused major disruptions across the world. The outage has been traced back to a cybersecurity company called Crowdstrike which provides anti-cyberattack services to Microsoft, among other companies. Crowdstrike is a US cybersecurity firm based in Austin, Texas which was founded in 2011. The company customers include 298 Fortune 500 companies, eight out of the top 10 financial services firms, seven out of the top 10 manufacturers, six of the top 10 healthcare providers and eight out of the top 10 food companies, it has said. Earlier, Crowdstrike was involved in investigations into cyberattacks such as the 2014 Sony Pictures hack and the hack of the Democratic National Committee in 2016. Crowdstrike-Microsoft outage: Crowdstrike CEO addresses IT outage caused by antivirus software interaction with Windows OS.

What is Crowdstrike's relationship with Microsoft?

Crowdstrike's anti-cyberattack software is integrated directly into the Windows operating system which is designed by Microsoft. This means that a wide variety of devices across the globe use the software.

How Crowdstrike caused global tech outage?

Software designed to deal cyberattacks receive frequent updates. When the company sent one of these updates, it included a bug in the code that caused disruptions in Windows-based systems. Owing to this, millions of Windows computers began experiencing a “bootloop”- computer starting up and shutting down at random. For many, it produced the "blue screen of death" which indicates a critical issue.

What Crowdstrike CEO has said on the outage?

Crowdstrike CEO George Kurtz said the issue was identified shortly after the update was released. He said, "We identified this very quickly and remediated the issue. And as systems come back online, as they're being rebooted, they're coming back and they're working."

He added, "Many of the customers are rebooting the system and it's coming up and (being) operational because we fixed it on our end. Some of the systems that aren't recovering, we're working with them. It could be some time for some systems that just automatically won't recover."