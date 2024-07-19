Crowdstrike may lose $16 billion- a fifth of its value- amid global IT outage

Shares of cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike- which is behind global Microsoft outage- lost a fifth of its value in trading in the US and was down 21% in unofficial trading. This would result in a loss of almost $16 billion in Crowdstrike's valuation after the company was involved in a massive IT outage hitting companies and airports worldwide. Crowdstrike-Microsoft outage: Crowdstrike CEO addresses IT outage caused by antivirus software interaction with Windows OS.

According to Oleg Gorokhovsky, founder of the Ukrainian online bank Monobank, the outage resulted from "an interaction between the CrowdStrike antivirus" software and the Windows operating system of Microsoft. Crowdstrike CEO George Kurtz said that the company “is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts.”

He added, "Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website.”

Microsoft also reacted to the tech glitch and said a resolution for Windows devices is “forthcoming” while blaming a third party. The company said, "We are aware of an issue affecting Windows devices due to an update from a third party software platform. We anticipate a resolution is forthcoming."