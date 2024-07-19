Microsoft on global outage: Anticipate a resolution is forthcoming

Microsoft said a resolution for Windows devices is “forthcoming” but a third party was at fault after it issued an update. The company said in a statement, "We are aware of an issue affecting Windows devices due to an update from a third party software platform. We anticipate a resolution is forthcoming." Microsoft Outage: The Microsoft logo is seen at the Microsoft store in New York City.(Reuters)

Global Microsoft outage impacts India

This comes after a global Microsoft outage disrupted flights, supermarkets as well as banking operations globally. In India air carriers including Vistara, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Air are facing technical issues that have affected booking, check-in and flight updates. IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed on X (formerly Twitter), “MEITY is in touch with Microsoft and its associates regarding the global outage. The reason for this outage has been identified and updates have been released to resolve the issue. CERT is issuing a technical advisory."

In a separate statement, a Microsoft spokesperson said, "We are aware of issue affecting a subset of customers. We acknowledge the impact this can have on customers, and we are working to restore services for those still experiencing disruptions as quickly as possible."

What Crowdstrike CEO said on the outage

George Kurtz, the CEO of Crowdstrike, said, "Crowdstrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website.

He added, "We further recommend organisations ensure they’re communicating with Crowdstrike representatives through official channels. Our team is fully mobilised to ensure the security and stability of Crowdstrike customers."