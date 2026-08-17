Sawan Jhoola Mela draws lakhs of devotees to Ayodhya

Acharya Indradev Mishra, ritual in-charge of the Ram Mandir and manager of the festival in Ram temple, said, due to security reasons, the Jhoola of the deity of Ram Lalla will be taken to Kuber Teela during the Sawan festival and the ceremony of ‘Jhoolan Vihar’ will be held there.

For the first time in this Sawan Jhoola Mela festival, the Ram Temple Trust has made special arrangements to allow common devotees to swing Ram Lalla, said member of religious committee of the Trust, Mithilesh Nandini Sharan.

Sawan Jhoola Mela festivities began in Ayodhya on Saturday with religious fervour. The event, which draws a huge number of devotees, will continue until 28 August. As many as 11 tableaux have reached Maniparvat from different temples for the event on Sunday.

The Sawan Jhula has been decorated in more than 5,000 temples of Ayodhya, he said.

Though there are more than 5,000 small and big temples in Ayodhya, the splendour of this festival will be especially worth seeing in prominent temples such as Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, Kanak Bhawan, Raja Dashrath Ji ka Mahal, Asharfi Bhawan, Ram Vallabha Kunj, Divya Kala Kunj, Viahuti Bhawan, Rang Mahal, Janaki Mahal, Raj Sadan, Roop Kala Kunj and Maniram Das Ji ki Chhavani.

Along with it, Monday will also mark Ayodhya’s famous Naag Panchami festival. Lakhs of devotees will gather at Ayodhya’s renowned Nageshwar Nath Temple.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Ayodhya for the Sawan Jhoola Mela festival. The entire area has been divided into 6 zones and 29 sectors.

SP City Ayodhya Chakrapani Tripathi said that deployment is being made as per the requirement of police force. Adequate staff, from Additional Superintendent of Police to constables, including women personnel, has been deployed. PAC, RAF, ATS commandos and SDRF teams are available. Drone cameras have been arranged. There will be special focus on Maniparvat. |We have clearly assigned work and fixed responsibilities among officers so that no shortcoming remains,” he said.

According to administrative officials, special attention will be given to traffic arrangements, crowd control and emergency services during the festival.

SSP Gaurav Grover said that the Saawan Jhoola Mela is a symbol of the faith of devotees. “We have strictly ensured the entire security arrangement. An adequate police force is being deployed by dividing the entire festival area, including Maniparvat, into zones and sectors. Surveillance will be maintained through CCTV cameras and drone systems. Both the convenience and security of devotees are our priority. All officers are alert so that there is no disruption,” he said.