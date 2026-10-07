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US joins Russia, Belarus; Trump administration refuses international election observers for midterms

President Donald Trump's administration won't invite election observers from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe to witness the midterms. 

Published on: Oct 7, 2026, 12:42:07 IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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President Donald Trump's administration is not inviting election observers from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to witness the midterms. This is the first time in over two decades that observers from the regional security group won't be in the US, MS Now reported. In doing so, Washington has joined Russia and Belarus.

President Donald Trump's administration has not invited OSCE observers for the midterm elections, a first for the US in over 20 years. (REUTERS)
President Donald Trump's administration has not invited OSCE observers for the midterm elections, a first for the US in over 20 years. (REUTERS)

The US goes to vote on November 3, at a time when rising fuel costs, the Iran War, and ICE activity across the country is expected to be on voters' minds. Republicans are trying to hold on to the seats while Democrats look to expand their presence.

Concerns raised about midterm elections

This latest report has only led to heightened concerns about the midterm elections.

Democrats and election integrity experts had already flagged worries about potential election meddling, over the Justice Department announcing plans to send its own monitors.

Also Read | Trump's ‘big surprises’ remark for Project 2025 author Russ Vought sparks fears about midterm elections

While the OSCE called the decision ‘regrettable’, the Human Rights Watch said the move ‘fuels fears of serious human rights concerns around the upcoming elections.’

Senator Jeanne Shaheen remarked “The Trump administration’s decision not to invite international observers to the United States is deeply antithetical to the spirit of freedom, democracy and transparency that defines our elections." She noted that the US should hold ‘itself to the same standards that we would expect of any other democracy.’

A State Department official defended the move not to invite OSCE observers saying that OSCE should ‘focus its limited resources on elections where it can have the greatest impact’.

What to know of OSCE's presence in US elections

The OSCE has observed all federal elections in the US since 2002. The monitors usually visit some polling stations and then issue a report about how elections were conducted, among other things.

The OSCE monitors have no enforcement power and they don't interfere in the election process. Their access to polling stations is decided by each state. They were called to observe the 2018 midterms during Trump's first term, and most recently the 2024 elections as well. At the time OSCE noted it was ‘well run’ with candidates campaigning ‘freely across the country’.

The OSCE has noted that the Trump administration's call is ‘not in line’ with the existing commitments the US has to other countries in the OSCE, where participating nations have agreed to invite observers during their elections.

  • Shuvrajit Das Biswas
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shuvrajit Das Biswas

    Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More

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Home/World News/Us News/US Joins Russia, Belarus; Trump Administration Refuses International Election Observers For Midterms
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