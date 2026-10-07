University of Arizona puts all 21 Interfraternity Council chapters on ‘activities suspension’ amid investigation, misconduct reports

The University of Arizona has put all of its 21 Interfraternity Council chapters on an interim activities suspension. It said that nearly half of them are under investigation or the subject of misconduct reports. University of Arizona puts 21 Interfraternity Council chapters on ‘activities suspension’ amid investigation, misconduct reports (The University of Arizona﻿/Facebook)

Dean of Students Chrissy Lieberman wrote in a letter that IFC chapters that were in good standing before the suspension will be back to good standing after a chapter advisor has attended one of three initial mandatory meetings. The chapters under suspension are not allowed to host, attend or participate in or sponsor organizational activities. Only club business meetings are allowed.

What we know about the suspension The suspension was announced after one UofA fraternity allegedly forced new members to consume live goldfish and drink large amounts of alcohol, per KTAR.

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“Mandatory advisor meetings will continue quarterly, and advisors must attend each meeting,” Lieberman said. “If an advisor fails to attend, the chapter will be removed from good standing with Fraternity & Sorority Programs, which will jeopardize the continuation of the chapter on the U of A campus.”

Lieberman said that there are several chapters already on suspension. Some are prohibited from engaging with their new member classes because they allegedly voted the Code of Conduct in spring 2026 or are currently under investigation. She added that some of them are also under criminal investigation.

“The alleged behaviors range from physical assault, drugs and alcohol, hazing and creating unsafe environments for our students,” Lieberman said.

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The dean of students said that her office is at capacity for the number of organization cases it can investigate at one time. She added that every one involves an IFC chapter.

“We will take swift remedial and interim actions, and we will continue to partner with UAPD on these investigations,” Lieberman said. “You can also expect that, with this number of cases, these investigations will take time, and they will affect your ability to host events, participate in philanthropy and educate your new members.”

The university notably expanded its hazing prevention initiatives in July.