Texas A&M fraternity pledges hospitalized, unable to walk after alleged hazing incident – what we know

A criminal investigation is underway at Texas A&M University after several fraternity pledges had to be hospitalized following an alleged hazing incident that got the chapter suspended. While some of the victims were unable to walk, others were experiencing “almost black” urine, according to the New York Post. Texas A&M fraternity pledges hospitalized, unable to walk after alleged hazing incident (Texas A&M University/Facebook)

The alleged hazing took place on September 14 at the Kappa Sigma Lodge in College Station. It is being investigated by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Here’s what happened

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office opened up about the incident in a Facebook post. “Preliminary information indicates that on September 14, a group of prospective new members (pledges) of the fraternity were instructed to attend an event at the off-campus fraternity property. Current members reportedly brought the pledges to a secluded area where they were told to engage in physical activity until exhaustion. At least one participant later sought medical treatment for injuries sustained during the event,” reads the post.

“The investigation has revealed there may be additional victims or witnesses. We strongly encourage anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office,” the post adds. “The Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this matter and has notified the Texas A&M University Police Department of the investigation.”

‘You’re getting dizzy, you’re throwing up’

According to KPRC 2 News, pledges had to participate in a torturous workout in dark, dirty conditions. This caused some of the participants to pass out.

“You have to put your hands on your heels and squat all as a group. And they’re yelling at you, making you squat together. And that’s where we did three, four or 500 of those,” a victim told the outlet.

“All in the mud, all real, real dark, people yelling at you, shining lights in your face, you’re getting dizzy, you’re throwing up,” he added.

The student added that he could barely move his legs after the shocking incident, and that his urine was “almost black.” Pledges who sought medical care in the subsequent days were directed by fraternity leaders to go to different hospitals and lie about what happened, he further alleged. The student also claimed that many of the pledges were diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, which is a life-threatening muscle injury.

“The Kappa Sigma Fraternity is aware of an incident involving members of our Texas A&M University Chapter. Any member found to violate the Fraternity’s Code of Conduct, which strictly forbids hazing, will be held accountable. The operations of our Chapter at A&M are suspended pending an investigation,” Bradley Bailey, Kappa Sigma’s executive director, said in a statement to KPRC 2.

Per KHOU 11, the school said that it “does not tolerate hazing and takes allegations of hazing seriously.” “The allegations are currently under investigation for possible violations of the Student Conduct Code. The university will fully cooperate with any law enforcement investigations related to these allegations. Given the active investigation, we cannot share additional details at this time,” it added.

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to contact Sgt. Trey Oldham at Toldham@brazoscountytx.gov or Investigator David Grissom at DGrissom@brazoscountytx.gov. They can also call the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at 979-361-4900.