 Man United forward Rasmus Hojlund to miss up to 3 weeks with muscle injury | Football News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Football / Man United forward Rasmus Hojlund to miss up to 3 weeks with muscle injury

Man United forward Rasmus Hojlund to miss up to 3 weeks with muscle injury

AP |
Feb 23, 2024 07:02 PM IST

Hojlund had found his groove after a slow start to his first season in Manchester, scoring in each of his past six appearances for United.

Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund will be sidelined for up to three weeks with a muscle injury, the Premier League team said Friday.

Rasmus Hojlund celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Manchester United(AP)
Rasmus Hojlund celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Manchester United(AP)

The 21-year-old Denmark international had found his groove after a slow start to his first season in Manchester, scoring in each of his past six appearances for United.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

United said in a short statement that Hojlund will miss Saturday's game against Fulham at Old Trafford “due to a muscle injury.”

“It is expected to keep him out for two to three weeks,” the team said.

By that timeline, Hojlund likely would miss the Manchester derby at Etihad Stadium on March 3.

Hojlund's scoring streak has helped Erik ten Hag's team move up to sixth place in pursuit of a Champions League spot.

Catch all the Latest Football matches score updates alongwith EPL 2024 Schedule , ISL 2024 Schedule and other related updates on ISL 2024 Points table on The Hindustan Times website and App
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On