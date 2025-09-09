Texas A&M student asked to leave lecture after confronting professor for promoting leftist gender ideas | Video

A Texas A&M student was asked to leave a lecture for objecting to a professor promoting leftist gender ideas during a children’s literature course, The Daily Wire reported. A video of the incident is viral on social media. Texas A&M student asked to leave lecture after confronting professor for promoting leftist gender ideas (Pexel - representational image)

Texas Republican State Rep. Brian Harrison shared videos showing a student confronting Dr. Melissa McCoul during a children’s literature class. McCoul was allegedly pushing leftist views on sex, gender, and race.

‘It’s time for you to leave’

According to slides reviewed by The Daily Wire, the class was aimed at getting students to “think critically about what [children’s literature] can tell us about how we (and others) understand childhood.” The class devoted quite some attention to sex, gender, and “queerness.” A slide titled “Why talk about queerness at all?” denied that the sexual topic was not appropriate for children.

The student told McCoul during one class that the course material was against US President Donald Trump’s orders on gender and diversity, equity, and inclusion. “Thinking that homosexuality or queer people are always ‘x-rated’ is an effect of heteronormativity, the idea that heterosexual or straight is normal as well as normative,” the slide reads.

“This also goes against, not only myself, but a lot of people’s religious beliefs,” the student added. “And so I am not going to participate in this because it’s not legal.”

McCoul asked the student if she was “suggesting” that the teaching on gender and sex was “false,” to which the student replied, “Yes.”

“You are under a misconception that what I’m saying is illegal,” the professor responded.

McCoul went on to say that her teachings are “biologically true,” adding that the student would not be able to prevent her from teaching those ideas on gender identity and gender expression. “Because I do have the legal and ethical authority [and] professional expertise in this classroom,” McCoul told the student. “It’s time for you to leave.”

One clip shows the A&M student telling McCoul, “I held my mouth closed this whole semester about my personal beliefs, but part of my rights is [that] this goes against my religion.”

“So you are very free to leave, and now is the time to do that,” the professor said.

One of the books required in McCoul’s class was ‘Princess Princess Ever After,’ which is a comic book story about a princess being rescued by another princess from her tower prison. The two princesses fall in love, and there is a gay wedding.

The student who was booted from class later raised her concerns with the department head and also with Texas A&M President Mark Welsh. Texas A&M administrators later decided to move McCoul to teach young adult literature instead of children’s literature.

Welsh was heard saying in a phone call with the student that the university would review the children’s literature course, adding that “there’s not a problem” teaching LGBT literature as long as the university clearly states that it will be part of a class.

The student then asked Welsh if there would be more changes, including firing McCoul. Welsh accused the student of attempting to “pick a fight,” making it clear that the professor would not be punished.

Harrison, who served as the chief of staff at the Department of Health and Human Services during Trump’s first term, shared the video on X, writing, “I'm referring @TAMU to the Trump Administration for investigation... and asking Gov @GregAbbott_TX to fire the A&M officials involved and to instruct his Regents at all public universities to immediately end all DEI and LGBTQ indoctrination.”

Brian Harrison’s open letters

Harrison also shared a letter with the Trump administration, specifically addressed to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Education Secretary Linda McMahon, which read, “I’ve had a Texas A&M whistleblower student provide my office with video evidence of her being kicked out of a “CHILDREN’S LITERATURE” class after she objected to persistent transgender and DEI indoctrination.”

The letter added, “Students were forced to learn the “gender unicorn,” which propagandizes extreme transgender ideology. The taxpayer funded professor also taught what could be considered encouragement to engage in criminal child grooming and gave instructional materials that stated: “why talk about queerness at all [in Children’s literature]? Isn’t that way too “adult” for little kids? Well, no.” During a class instruction on “let’s talk gender in children’s lit,” the professor taught that “childhood is the time for figuring out how to be a boy, girl, man, woman, or another gender” and that “children and adolescents are expected to be sexless, even as our culture valorizes, idealizes, and even eroticizes youth.””

The letter added that the student was asked to leave the class and told not to return.

Harrison wrote, “I have previously referred Texas A&M to the Trump Administration for investigation into discriminatory DEI practices, and I am now expanding that request. Since the Texas government has not ended this taxpayer-funded liberal indoctrination, I am writing to respectfully request that you or other agencies take any appropriate action(s) to ensure that Texas universities receiving federal funds are complying with President Trump’s Executive Orders.”

Harrison told The Daily Wire that the clips show the Texas A&M professor is “absolutely engaged in transgender indoctrination.” He added that McCoul and other A&M officials should be fired.

“This is one of the clearest and most disgusting examples of taxpayer abuse and the weaponization of Texans’ tax money against them, against their values, against their children,” Harrison said.

Harrison also sent a letter to Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott , writing, in part, “This January, during your State of the State Address, you stated that “any educator who tells students that boys can be girls should be fired on the spot.” I agree. While I provided your office with a binder almost a foot thick full of examples of this and DEI occurring in our public universities back in February, nothing has been done to stop it.”

An executive order signed by Trump on January 2 said, “It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female.” Trump called DEI policies “illegal” in another executive order. The Trump administration has already launched investigations into universities pushing DEI programs on their students and faculty.

A Texas A&M official told the outlet, “We are aware of an isolated incident in which a summer course’s content was misaligned with the course curriculum. The college took steps in collaboration with faculty to ensure all course content aligns with the course curriculum moving forward.”

Harrison said that Texas has fallen behind in preventing radical ideas being promoted at universities. “I have filed legislation for a long time now to stop taxpayer funding of DEI and transgender indoctrination, and every attempt legislatively to end this is killed by nominal Republicans in the Texas government,” he added.