Internet is convinced ‘it’s Donald Trump’s signature’ on ‘Epstein birthday note’ despite White House denial

US lawmakers have released a "birthday book" which includes a note allegedly signed by US President Donald Trump and sent to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003. The letter features a woman’s body outline with a signature at the bottom. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt denied that it’s the president’s signature in a recent tweet, dismissing the note as false. However, the internet sleuths are convinced it is Donald Trump’s signature on the birthday note. An official statement from White House said that the “Epstein birthday note” signature doesn’t belong to Donald Trump. (Bloomberg)

An individual posted, “Yeah, even Trump supporters know that’s his signature.” Another added, “That’s his signature.” A third expressed, “Definitely Trump signature, look at one of his previous signatures, they are the same.” A fourth wrote, “Trump’s signature is authentic.”

What does the note show?

The letter shows several lines written inside an outline of a woman’s body. It was reportedly a collection of birthday greetings gathered by Ghislaine Maxwell. The note ends with, “A pal is a wonderful thing—Happy Birthday, and may every day be another wonderful secret."

It is signed off with a signature, and “Donald J Trump " is written at the bottom of the note.

A birthday letter that US President Donald Trump allegedly wrote to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein more than 20 years ago. (via REUTERS)

“The oversight committee has secured the infamous ‘Birthday Book’ that contains a note from President Trump that he has said does not exist,” Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the panel, said in a statement, reported the Guardian. “It’s time for the president to tell us the truth about what he knew and release all the Epstein files.”

What did the White House say?

Leavitt tweeted, “The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire “Birthday Card” story is false. As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation. Furthermore, the “reporter” @joe_palazzolo who wrote this hatchet job reached out for comment at the EXACT same minute he published his story giving us no time to respond. This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!”