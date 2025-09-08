What Elon Musk said after Trump aide Peter Navarro's anti-India post was fact-checked on X

Elon Musk on Sunday defended X's fact-checking system after US President Donald Trump's trade czar Peter Navarro went ballistic on the social media platform for fact-checking his anti-India post, saying, "People decide the narrative on this platform." White House trade advisor Peter Navarrohad slammed Elon Musk after a community note on one of his X posts targeting India.(AP)

Without directly addressing Navarro, Musk said that the community notes feature on X corrects everyone without exception.

"On this platform, the people decide the narrative. You hear all sides of an argument. Community Notes corrects everyone, no exceptions. Notes, data, and code is public source. Grok provides further fact-checking," Musk wrote in a post on X.

Navarro, Donald Trump's trade advisor, has been constantly critical of India's buying of Russian oil amid the Ukraine war since Trump imposed a 50 percent tariff on New Delhi, citing the same issue. From describing India as a "laundromat for the Kremlin" to saying “Brahmins profit from Russian oil”, it seems like a never-ending tirade.

But for the first time, Elon Musk's X fact-checked Navarro's anti-India rant through its community notes feature.

Peter Navarro melts down after anti-India post flagged by X

Peter Navarro had a meltdown on Sunday after one of his posts targeting India’s Russian oil purchases was flagged with a community note on X.

As usual, Navarro accused India of trading with Russia “purely to profit/Revenues feed Russia war machine.” But this time, X users fact-checked him, pointing out that India’s oil imports were largely “for energy security, not just profit,” and that they did not violate sanctions.

The note further highlighted that while India imposes some tariffs, the US actually runs a trade surplus with India in services, and continues to import certain commodities from Russia itself — calling Navarro’s stance hypocritical.

Fuming at the pushback, Navarro dismissed the note as “crap” and lashed out at Elon Musk for “letting propaganda into people’s posts.” He doubled down on his accusations, claiming India only began buying Russian oil after the Ukraine invasion and was “solely profiteering.”

“That crap note below is just that. Crap. India buys Russia oil solely to profiteer. It didn’t buy any before Russia invaded Ukraine. Indian govt spin machine moving high tilt. Stop killing Ukrainians. Stop taking American jobs,” Navarro wrote.