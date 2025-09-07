Peter Navarro's rant over India's Russian oil trade flagged on X. He slams Musk over ‘crap note’

White House advisor Peter Navarro had a meltdown on Sunday after one of his posts targeting India on its Russian oil purchase was flagged by a community note on X. Per usual, Navarro had targeted India's trade with Russia, alleging that it was "purely to profit/Revenues feed Russia war machine". White House trade advisor Peter Navarro (REUTERS)

However, this time he was fact-checked by a community of X users, who pointed out that the oil trade was "for energy security, not just profit", adding that it didn't violate any sanctions.

"While India has some tariffs, the US has a trade surplus with it in services. US also continues to import certain commodities from Russia which is hypocritical," the note further said.

Dismissing the community note as "crap", Navarro lashed out at Elon Musk for "letting propaganda into people's posts", and yet again accused India of profiteering from the oil trade with Russia.

"That crap note below is just that. Crap. India buys Russia oil solely to profiteer. It didn't buy any before Russia invaded Ukraine. Indian govt spin machine moving high tilt. Stop killing Ukranians. Stop taking American jobs," Navarro wrote.

Navarro's criticism of India

Peter Navarro's flagged post was the latest in a series of such allegations he has made against India over Russian oil trade, ever since US President's announcement of 50% tariffs on Indian imports.

"FACTS: India highest tariffs costs U.S. jobs. India buys Russian oil purely to profit/Revenues feed Russia war machine. Ukrainians/Russians die. U.S. taxpayers shell out more. India can't handle truth/spins @washpo Leftist American fake news," Navarro's latest post read.

He was referring to a news piece by The Washington Post, which said that the kind of language being used for India from Washington was worsening diplomatic ties.

Before this, Navarro has used terms like ‘Maharaja of tariffs’, ‘laundromat for the Kremlin’, ‘Modi’s war in Ukraine', and more, to target India.