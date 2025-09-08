'Foreign interests masquerading': Peter Navarro's latest dig at X after anti-India post fact checked

A day after his post against India was fact checked on X, Trump's trade aide Peter Navarro has launched a fresh attack against the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. White House trade advisor Peter Navarro hit out at X and Elon Musk in another jibe after his post on India received a community note on the social media platform(REUTERS)

Taking to X, the Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing created a poll as he accused X of priorisiting “foreign interests”.

Also Read | ‘Brahmins profiteering’ from Russia oil trade, says White House aide Peter Navarro

“Should X put up posts like one below where foreign interests masquerade as objective observers and interfere with domestic U.S. economics and politics? See SCREEN SHOT! Take poll on next post,” wrote Navarro.

In an earlier post, the Trump aide hit out at Elon Musk for allowing "propaganda into people's posts."

"That crap note below is just that. Crap. India buys Russia oil solely to profiteer. It didn't buy any before Russia invaded Ukraine. Indian govt spin machine moving high tilt. Stop killing Ukrainians. Stop taking American jobs," said Navarro.

Elon Musk, however, responded to this and said the it was the people that decide the narrative on X.

"On this platform, the people decide the narrative. You hear all sides of an argument. Community Notes corrects everyone, no exceptions. Notes, data, and code is public source. Grok provides further fact-checking," Musk wrote in a post on X.

Navarro has made several jibes against India since Trump imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on New Delhi for its purchase of Russian oil. From calling New Delhi the “maharaja of tariffs” to being a “laundromat for the Kremlin,” the Trump aide has made several remarks.

The latest uproar comes after a post he made on X regarding India's purchase of Russian oil received a community note. The X note highlighted US and Europe's high trade with Russia. Furthermore, in another note on Navarro' post, the community note said that the US “still imports billions in Russian goods yearly, including fertilisers and uranium essential for its agriculture and energy sectors, revealing a clear double standard in its trade stance.”