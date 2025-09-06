Tim Cook says ‘thank you’ 8 times in less than two minutes at dinner with Donald Trump: ‘He was super nervous’

Hawk-eyed social media users recently noticed something on a video of Tim Cook’s interaction with Donald Trump at the recent White House dinner, and now they cannot stop talking about it. Many tweeted how the Apple CEO is seen saying “thank you” eight times in less than two minutes during his conversation with the president. Donald Trump met who's who of Silicon Valley in a lavish dinner at White House. (Bloomberg, AP)

“Tim Cook says ‘thank you’ eight times in less than two minutes. Incredible,” an X user posted while sharing the video. It shows Cook praising Trump for his interest in the tech industry and revealing Apple's plan to invest $600 million in the US. Throughout the conversation, he says “thank you” to Trump seven times and expresses his appreciation to First Lady Melania Trump once.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

An individual joked, “I counted NINE! (One at the end was sort of a double thank you for good measure).” Another added, “Steve Jobs is rolling in his grave.”

A third posted, “That's interesting. It's a sign of extreme discomfort & guilt, usually, but can be anxiety. The need for that is a sign of desperation, not by honour.” A fourth remarked, “Despite there being a lot of interesting and powerful people at that table, the ambience of this dinner appears stuffy & performative, like it would be difficult to sit still.” A fifth wrote, “Mark and Tim were super nervous at that meeting.”

Who was invited to the Rose Garden dinner?

President Donald Trump hosted a high-powered list of tech leaders at the White House, including Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and five Indian-origin leaders. They are Palantir executive Shyam Sankar, TIBCO Software chairman Vivek Ranadive, Micron’s Sanjay Mehrotra, Google's Sundar Pichai, and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella.

Elon Musk, once a close Trump ally who later had a major public falling out with the US President, was missing from the event. However, his AI rival OpenAI’s Sam Altman attended the event.

The meeting focused on artificial intelligence and investments in the United States.