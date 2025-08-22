South Park mocks Zuckerberg, Tim Cook and Trump with a twist in latest episode

South Park is at it again, and this time, the show takes aim at tech giants. The latest episode, aptly titled “Sickofancy”, is part of Season 27 and sends up Apple’s Tim Cook and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg for what the show sees as desperate pandering and sticking up to President Trump. South Park episode 'Sickofancy'(X/@Southpark)

South Park mocks Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook

In the episode, a long line of world leaders and tech CEOs crowd into the White House, each one including Cook and Zuckerberg. They bring absurdly symbolic gifts and flatter Trump, in an over-the-top gag, they all affirm that he does not have a small penis reported Guardian. It is crude, it is surreal, and it is classic South Park satire.

Meanwhile, the plot follows fan-favorite characters Randy Marsh and Towelie. Their weed farm faces ruin after ICE raids on their workers. In their desperation, they turn to ChatGPT and even microdosing on ketamine to save the business. The result? A wild pivot to turning their farm into a nonsensical AI-powered global platform.

The drama escalates when Towelie heads to a now militarized D.C. to lobby Trump to deschedule marijuana. The city is depicted under tight federal control, with National Guard troops everywhere—a pointed nod to real-world events involving Trump and police authority in the capital.

In the episode’s finale, South Park delivers its trademark shocking humor. Trump appears adoringly partnered with Satan, and images of monuments are defaced in absurd ways. The episode ends with a cliffhanger: Towelie and Satan plotting their escape. The Trump administration did not take the satire lightly. As per People, they pushed back, calling the show "desperate" and mocking it for being irrelevant and hypocritical.

South Park season 27 recap

South Park has been continuously targeting Trump ever since season 27 went on air. The pilot episode of the season, titled Sermon on the ‘Mount' showed Trump in bed with Satan. The episode broke several viewership records. The second episode, Got a Nut, continued the onslaught and targeted Vice President JD Vance and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Now with the third episode, the makers clearly show no signs of slowing down, despite backlash from the White House and far-right wingers.

FAQs

Q1: What is the title of the new South Park episode?

The episode is titled Sickofancy and it is part of Season 27.

Q2: How does South Park portray Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook?

Both Zuckerberg and Cook are shown flattering Donald Trump in exaggerated, satirical ways, which is a jab at tech leaders trying to stay close to political power.

Q3: What other themes does the episode cover?

The story mixes AI obsession, marijuana legalization issues, and a militarized Washington D.C. setting.

Q4: How does Donald Trump appear in the episode?

Trump is portrayed with over-the-top humor, including bizarre scenes with Satan, as part of the satire.