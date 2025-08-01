US deploying nuclear submarines in response to ‘provocative’ comments by former Russian president: Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Friday said that the US would be deploying nuclear submarines, in response to “provocative” comments made by former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev. Trump said the US would position the nuclear submarines in "appropriate regions". (Bloomberg)

Medvedev is also the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

Trump said the nuclear submarines would be positioned "in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that.”

“Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances,” the US President said in a post on Truth Social.

This comes days after Medvedev, in a post on social media platform X, accused Trump of playing the “ultimatum game”.

In the post, Medvedev said that Russia was not “Israel or even Iran”, and that “each new ultimatum” by Trump would be seen as a “threat and a step towards war”.

“Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!” Medvedev said.

Following this, Trump issued a warning to Medvedev, asking him to “watch his words”.

“…Tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he's still President, to watch his words. He's entering very dangerous territory,” the US President said.

Trump, who has tried to push for an end to the three-year war between Russia and Ukraine, had last month given a 50-day deadline to both countries to reach a deal. The US President had also threatened Russia and its allies with increased sanctions.