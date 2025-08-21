South Park Season 27 skewers federal takeover of the DC police in latest episode

South Park Season 27 episode 3 dropped on Wednesday, August 20, and carried forward their jabs at the Trump administration. Their latest episode addressed the federal takeover of Washington, DC's police department. The half-hour episode primarily satirised artificial intelligence and roasted the world leaders and tech CEOs for trying too hard to please the President, as reported by Associated Press. South Park Season 27 Episode 3 satirizes Trump administration, addressing DC police takeover and AI.(@SouthPark/X)

Also Read: Who is Frank Caprio's wife, Joyce? Meet the woman who supported ‘America’s nicest judge' for more than 60 years

South Park aims at the federal takeover of DC police in latest episode

The episode titled, Sickofancy, showed Towlie teamed up with Randy Marsh to start a new weed and tech company called Techridy, using ChatGPT and small doses of ketamine. Thus, Towlie reached Washington, DC, to grow their business and ask Trump to legalize marijuana.

The walking, talking towel was then seen, riding a bus, going past landmarks like the Supreme Court building and the Capitol, as the armed troops march on the street and a tank strolls across the White House. Eventually, Towlie ended up in the Oval Office. As a bribe, Randy offers Towlie to Trumo, who, in a shocking twist, used the towel as a post-sex cleanup rug, as reported by Variety.

Also Read: JD Vance warns Musk against forming third party, advises him to stay ‘loyal’ to Trump, ‘If he had disagreements…’

Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook's cameo in latest episode

The Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook also make cameos in a long line of politicians in the latest episode of South Park. There were also representatives from Florida and Qatar, all assuring Trump that he does not have small genitals as they hand him a gift.

The half-hour episode also reunited Satan and Trump in bed, where the latter asked to have intercourse and use the Apple gift as a sex toy.

Season 27 of Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s animated series has become the most popular in years. Episode 2, which caused a stir by featuring Kristi Noem shooting a puppy, drew a huge audience. It averaged 6.2 million viewers across platforms worldwide within just the first three days of its release.

However, the episode was slammed by Noem for her portrayal as "so lazy” and “petty.” On Glenn Beck’s radio show, she said, “It’s always the liberals and the extremists who do that. If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can’t, they just pick something petty like that,” as reported by Variety.