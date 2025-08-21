JD Vance warns Musk against forming third party, advises him to stay ‘loyal’ to Trump, ‘If he had disagreements…’

Vice President JD Vance warned Elon Musk against forming a third political party, saying he will be able to wield more influence by staying "loyal" to the Republican Party and President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement. Vance made the remarks in an interview on The Ingraham Angle. JD Vance warns Musk against forming 3rd party, advises him to stay ‘loyal’ to Trump (Photo by AL DRAGO / POOL / AFP, REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo/File Photo)

"My advice to Elon would be to try to fix the Republican Party. Try to push it in your own way. Disagree with me all you want, disagree with the president of the United States, but don't pretend that you can make a big difference with a third party," Vance said Wednesday, August 20.

"I think Elon would make a much bigger difference if he stayed loyal to President Trump's Republican Party, and if he had disagreements, express those disagreements from the inside as opposed from the outside,” he added.

‘It would be a huge mistake for Elon to go forward with a third party’

Vance’s comments came after reports claimed Musk is pausing his plans to start the America Party to focus on his companies. According to the Wall Street Journal, Musk’s allies said he has not officially ruled out creating the new party, and might as well change his mind later.

"I do think that it would be a huge mistake for Elon to go forward with a third party, and my argument to him is whether you like it or not, you are now perceived by the far left as on the side of the American right," Vance told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

He added, "You believe in law and order, you believe in closed borders, you believe in economic growth and prosperity, you believe in making things in the United States of America. The idea that Elon is ever going to go back to being sort of in the middle, where Democrats and Republicans both like him, that's just not going to happen. He is perceived as being on the American right."

Musk’s America PAC spent about $300 million during the 2024 election to support Trump and other Republican candidates, per Reuters. However, the Tesla Boss split with the US President earlier this year over their different stances on the "big, beautiful bill."