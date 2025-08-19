Trump gushes over Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt's ‘greatest relationship’

Donald Trump appeared on the news program Fox & Friends, devoting much of his time praising the “greatest relationship” of Sean Hannity, 63, and Ainsley Earhardt. His remarks came after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss a possible peace agreement with Russia. Donald Trump praises Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt's relationship.(Bloomberg)

Earhardt, 48, co-hosts the show along with Lawrence Jones. Trump made an appearance on August 19 to talk about Russia's Vladimir Putin, Zelensky, as well as his federal takeover of Washington D.C., among other topics, USA Today reported.

Donald Trump gushes over Hannity, Earhardt relationship

Speaking on Fox News, Trump said, "There's a guy named Sean Hannity. He might take a very lovely young lady that he knows very, very well to dinner in Washington and they don't have to – she's sitting right next to you by the way – I don't want to get him in trouble so I better explain exactly". He added that they "don't want any secrets here."

Further praising Earhardt and the 'Hannity' host, Trump said they are in the "greatest relationship." The couple announced their engagement last year.

Also read: The real collusion between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

Through his live comments, the US President was seemingly trying to say that Washington D.C. was a safer place for them to go out on dates.

Noting that he was not "breaking any news," Trump said this might be the "most important thing" that he spoke about on the show. Also, he called Hannity and Earhardt "great people".

Trump said he did not want to see the couple getting muffed when they were spending time together. "Now they can go out (in Washington D.C.), they can hold hands, they can walk down the street, they're both superstars," he added.

Besides them, the show also featured Charlie Hurt as guest host.

During his appearance, Trump even tried to know who among the two of them "makes more money". But Lawrence Jones later changed the subject after trying to intervene multiple times.

All about Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt's relationship

Hannity and Earhardt announced their engagement during the Christmas holiday last year. As per the USA Today report, they later shared the news with their employer in an interview on December 26, 2024.

Hannity popped the question to Earhardt during a visit to their home church, highlighting how their shared faith brought them together. Later on, the couple revealed that they had received the blessings of their children, adding that they "couldn't be happier" for them.

Trump congratulated them in a post on his Truth Social platform on December 27 last year.

"There are no finer people than these, and there will be no finer couple. Congratulations to both - A deal made in HEAVEN," he wrote.

Before meeting Earhardt, Hannity was married to Jill Rhodes between 1993 and 2019, sharing two children with her.

Earhardt, meanwhile, was earlier married to former Clemson University quarterback Will Proctor between 2012 and 2019. The former couple has a daughter together. Also, she was married to Kevin McKinney from 2005 to 2009.

