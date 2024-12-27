Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt get engaged over Christmas

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are celebrating a new chapter in their lives after getting engaged over the Christmas holiday. The couple, who have kept their relationship mostly private, shared the exciting news on Thursday, expressing their joy and gratitude. Sean Hannity proposed to Ainsley Earhardt at a church in Florida,

Hannity, 62, proposed to Earhardt, 48, at a church in Florida, a location the couple described as "the perfect place" for such a special moment. The couple, who bonded over their shared faith, thanked their families for their love and support during this "wonderful time" in their lives.

"We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives," the pair told Fox News. They also revealed that they received the blessing of their children, who “couldn’t be happier” about the engagement.

The couple’s children, from their previous marriages, were informed ahead of time and gave their approval. Hannity has two children, Patrick and Merri, with his ex-wife Jill Rhodes, whom he married in 1993 and divorced in 2019. Earhardt has a daughter, Hayden, with her ex-husband Will Proctor. Earhardt and Proctor were married in 2012 and finalized their divorce in 2019. The couple emphasized that they still maintain amicable relationships with their ex-spouses and that everyone is supportive of their union.

Following the engagement, Hannity and Earhardt met with their minister, further solidifying the spiritual foundation of their relationship.

Sean Hannity-Ainsley Earhardt love story

The couple’s romance first came to light in 2020, though they had been dating quietly for years. A source close to them revealed that they had been seeing each other in private for a long time, despite initially denying the relationship. During the pandemic, Earhardt even hosted her “Fox & Friends” program from Hannity’s Long Island mansion, sparking further speculation about their relationship.

Both Hannity and Earhardt are highly successful figures at Fox News. Hannity, the longest-running news host in cable history, has been with the network since its inception in 1996. He is the host of the top-rated "Hannity" show and a popular radio personality. Earhardt, who has been with Fox News since 2007, has co-hosted the hit morning show “Fox & Friends” since 2016. The show has been the highest-rated program in its time slot for over 20 years.

Earhardt is also a successful author, having written several New York Times bestselling books, including three children's books. Despite their high-profile careers, the couple has managed to keep their personal lives largely private, with weekend trips between Earhardt’s home in New York and Hannity’s residence in Florida.