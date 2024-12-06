Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani are on New York Times' Most Stylish People of 2024 list, it also features Beyonce, Zendaya

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are some of the most stylish people of 2024, according to the New York Time' Most Stylish People of 2024 list. Radhika and Anant gained international popularity when their lavish, star-studded wedding ceremony kickstarted earlier this year. Before tying the knot in Mumbai, the couple had two grand pre-wedding festivities, which featured performances by celebs like Rihanna, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Backstreet Boys, and David Guetta. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani during their pre-wedding celebrations.

New York Times' Most Stylish People of 2024

Including Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani in their most stylish people of 2024 list, the New York Times wrote, “A red carpet. Emeralds roughly the size of Popsicles. Rihanna. Their pre-wedding celebration and nuptials had it all.”

Apart from Radhika and Anant, the list also named celebrities like Beyonce, Zendaya, Adele, Charli XCX, Nicola Coughlan, Colman Domingo, Daniel Craig, Demi Moore, South Korean sharpshooter Kim Yeji, Hasan Minhaj, Chappell Roan, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and others as the most stylish people. Jools Lebron, the TikToker who started the demure trend, was named in the list. Alex Cooper, who gained fame with her hit podcast Call Her Daddy, was also on the list. Check out all the names in the list here.

About Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding

Radhika, who is the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant of Encore Healthcare, and Anant, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, tied the knot on July 12, 2024. The couple married at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Their wedding was a three-day affair, attended by PM Narendra Modi, former British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, John Cena, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and others.

Before their wedding, Anant and Radhika kicked off the pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Then, the couple and their families sailed up the Italian coast with close friends. They even closed off Italy's Portofino for a grand celebration featuring Andrea Bocelli's performance.