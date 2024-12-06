Kareena Kapoor remains iconic as she wows in purple gown at Red Sea International Film Festival; know it's insane price

Kareena Kapoor attended the Red Sea International Film Festival opening night on Thursday. The film festival, which runs from December 5-12 in the Saudi Arabia port city of Jeddah, saw many A-listers in attendance, including Aamir Khan, Emily Blunt, Vin Diesel, Will Smith, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Park Sung-hoon, Spike Le, and others. Kareena Kapoor dazzles in an Oscar de la Renta gown.

Kareena dazzled in an Oscar de la Renta gown at the event. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she served movie star glamour in the luxe ensemble. However, not just Kareena's gorgeous look blew our minds; the gown's hefty price tag also made our jaws drop. Scroll down to know the details.

Rhea Kapoor never misses a chance to serve fashion, and Kareena Kapoor Khan always delivers. The stars proved the statement true as Bebo walked the red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival last night. She wore a purple Oscar de la Renta velvet gown for the event. The ultra-feminine evening dress features exquisite three-dimensional orchid embroidery that cascades across a velvet base on the neckline and waist.

The strapless neckline, form-fitting silhouette, and floor-length hem added an extra oomph to the glamour of the ensemble. Kareena accessorised it with crystal-adorned jewels, including rings and dangling earrings. She wore matching purple velvet stilettos and a net head cover covering half of her face.

With her hair tied in a braided sleek bun, she chose winged eyeliner, feathered brows, glossy berry lip shade, muted shimmering berry eye shadow, rouge and highlighter-adorned cheekbones, and mascara-coated lashes. Diet Sabya shared some behind-the-scenes photos of Kareena getting ready for the event.

Called the Orchid Embroidered Velvet Gown, the ensemble is available on the Oscar de la Renta website. It will cost you USD 7,290. It is approximately ₹6,17,407.

Fans loved Kareena's gorgeous look for the film festival and showered her with compliments. One user wrote, “Bebo can eat all the girls today and burp the loudest.” Another commented, “'Agar film dekhne vajaye sab mujhe dekh rehe honge (If people will be watching me instead of the movie), then it's NOT my problem' Oh Bebo!” A comment read, “She can eat all the Gen-Z girlies alone, even her contemporaries too.”