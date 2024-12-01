Menu Explore
Radhika Merchant ditches glam for quirky denim at Dua Lipa's concert. Loved her jeans? Wait till you hear the price!

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Dec 01, 2024 09:43 AM IST

Radhika Merchant turned heads at Dua Lipa's Mumbai concert in chic designer denim, while Anant Ambani kept it cool and comfy with a classic navy blue look.

Dua Lipa took Mumbai by storm with her electrifying performance last night, attracting a host of celebrities, including Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. Renowned for their extravagant couture looks adorned with diamonds and gold, the Ambani couple surprised everyone with a refreshing change. Ditching their usual opulence, they embraced the "less is more" mantra, arriving in effortlessly chic casual outfits. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Radhika Merchant's dreamy pastel lehenga is here to make brides ditch red this wedding season. Fashionistas, take note! )

At Dua Lipa's Mumbai concert, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant flaunted a casual style, embracing 'less is more.'(Instagram)
At Dua Lipa's Mumbai concert, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant flaunted a casual style, embracing 'less is more.'(Instagram)

Radhika Merchant rocks casual look

Radhika ditched her usual dresses and gowns for a minimalist look. She opted for a black sleeveless top with a small neckline, tucked neatly into high-waisted bootcut blue denim jeans. The jeans featured a buttoned concealed zipper closure, a classic five-pocket style, belt loops, and visible stitching, with a back leather logo adding a subtle touch of sophistication.

What is the price of her jeans?

If you loved her jeans and are thinking of adding them to your wardrobe, we've got all the details for you! Radhika's chic denim is from the brand Sandro and comes with a price tag of €305, which is approximately Rs. 26,500.

Radhika's denim jeans come with a price tag of ₹26,500.(www.24s.com)
Radhika's denim jeans come with a price tag of ₹26,500.(www.24s.com)

She accessorised her look with a neon blue side sling bag, a beige belt cinched at her waist, a wristwatch, and multiple stacked bracelets adorning her wrist. Adding to the understated glam were diamond stud earrings and a pair of stylish sneakers. Her makeup featured nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and soft nude lipstick.

To top it all off, her luscious tresses were styled in soft curls, left loose with a middle partition, beautifully cascading down her shoulders and perfectly completing her look. On the other hand, Anant Ambani opted for a laid-back, comfortable look, donning a basic navy blue T-shirt paired with casual capri pants and black flats.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
