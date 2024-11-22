Radhika Merchant rewears her stunning lehenga from Isha Ambani's wedding, proves repeating outfits is totally stylish

Radhika Merchant recently attended her friend's wedding in a stunning ethnic ensemble, but what truly caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts was her lehenga, which she had previously worn to Isha Ambani's wedding in 2018. With her glamorous ethnic look, Radhika not only serves fashion inspiration for brides-to-be but also proves that it's perfectly fine to repeat outfits. Scroll down to take notes. (Also read: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's first Diwali look post-marriage in stunning ethnics will leave you saying ‘wow’ ) Radhika Merchant dazzled in a light pink lehenga with golden embroidery at a friend's wedding.(Instagram/@ambani_update)

Radhika Merchant repeats outfit from Isha Ambani's 2018 wedding

Recently, an Instagram account known for sharing Ambani family updates posted stunning pictures of Radhika Merchant. In the post, the Ambani's choti bahu can be seen all decked up in a heavy lehenga ensemble, posing with her friend at a wedding. The post also features a throwback picture from Isha Ambani's 2018 wedding, where Radhika is seen wearing the same outfit while posing with Anant Ambani.

Radhika's lehenga features a scoop-neck blouse in a soft light pink shade, adorned with intricate golden sequin embroidery that radiates glamour. She paired it with a matching lehenga skirt, featuring heavy golden detailing that showcases exquisite craftsmanship. Completing the look with a matching dupatta, elegantly draped over her shoulder with golden zari borders, she exudes sheer grace.

She accessorised her look with opulent jewellery, including a white kundan choker necklace, bold statement jhumka earrings, stacked silver bangles on her wrist, a black mangalsutra with diamond pendant, and a large diamond ring adorning her finger. Her makeup was flawless, featuring winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, perfectly defined brows, a hint of blush, a glowing highlighter, and a nude lipstick shade. With her luscious tresses styled in a chic half-updo, she completed the look with perfect elegance.

About Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant is the youngest daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Merchant. She married Anant Ambani in July 2024, with their wedding celebrations spanning three days and graced by numerous international celebrities, Hollywood stars, politicians, and global leaders.