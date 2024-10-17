Radhika Merchant stuns as the most stylish birthday girl in backless white top, tomato red skirt. See pics, video

Radhika Merchant recently celebrated her birthday in style, and her pictures and videos from the celebration are making waves on social media. Of course, being the Ambanis' choti bahu, the celebration was nothing short of grand. The star-studded guest list included big names like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and more. However, all eyes were on Radhika, who stole the fashion spotlight in a stunning red and white combo, proving she's an absolute fashionista. Let's decode her glam birthday look. (Also read: Radhika Merchant's garba look in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga is a stunning blend of tradition and glam. Take notes ) Radhika Merchant's birthday look features a stunning combination of white top and red skirt.(Instagram)

Decoding Radhika Merchant's glam birthday look

In the photos and videos making rounds online, Radhika is seen cutting her birthday cake alongside her husband, Anant Ambani. For her big day, Radhika exuded elegance in a white silk halter-neck top with backless detailing, radiating pure grace. She added a bold pop of colour with vibrant red skirt, pulling off the timeless white and red combo effortlessly. Anant complemented her style, looking dapper in a black and grey striped sweatshirt paired with classic black pants. The duo looked stylish and classy as they celebrated in style.

No look for Ambani's choti bahu is complete without some opulent jewels, and Radhika added just the right touch of luxe to her birthday ensemble. She accessorised her chic outfit with a pair of dangling diamond earrings, elevating her style. Her makeup was flawless, featuring nude eyeshadow, bold winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, perfectly shaped brows, and a luminous highlighter. Her bright red lipstick perfectly matched her vibrant skirt, while her blushed cheeks added a fresh glow. With her luscious tresses styled in a sleek middle-parted high ponytail, Radhika looked absolutely stunning.

About Radhika Ambani

Radhika Merchant is the youngest daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Merchant. She tied the knot with Anant in July 2024, with their wedding festivities lasting three days and attended by a host of international celebrities, Hollywood stars, politicians, and global leaders.