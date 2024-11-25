Radhika Merchant's sequin saree reminds that evening wear is all about dazzling bright like a star

Radhika Merchant recently at her friend’s wedding served glamorous ethnic looks. Her look was sophisticated and glam, all brought through impeccable styling. She posed in a dazzling saree that’s perfect for evening wear. Take inspiration for your next evening's bombshell saree look from this ensemble. Radhika Merchant's sequin saree stood out with its stunning interplay of textures.(Instagram)

More about her look

Radhika Merchant looked stunning in a warm-toned sequin saree with a floral touch. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse that had a coppery metallic sheen, adding a glamorous edge to her look. The saree itself was a unique dazzling masterpiece, with heavy embroidery and beadwork along the borders that shimmered along with the sequins. The pleats had a distinct pattern of floral designs set against black fabric, creating an interesting contrast.

To finish her look, Radhika accessorised with a statement green emerald choker necklace, which she paired with a matching bracelet set. They were perfect as they added a beautiful pop of colour against the earthy tones of her saree. Her hair was styled in voluminous waves, adding a bit of oomph and drama to her look.

Her makeup was understated yet elegant, with defined brows, prominent kohl-lined eyes, and a nude lip that adeptly balanced the glam of her outfit. And finally, no ethnic look is complete with a bindi. The bindi gracefully completed her makeover.

This is a perfect look for an evening event, bringing the right amount of dazzle and elegance. So anytime you want to nail an evening saree look, make sure it stands out with statement accessories and, a shimmering saree with lots of striking details to it. This look is a reminder to style yourself as the brightest star for the night events.

About Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant is the youngest daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Merchant. She married Anant Ambani in July 2024. Their grand, star-studded wedding festivities lasted three days and were attended by a host of celebrities, political figures, and global dignitaries.