Forget your mom's saree! This woman revamped her dad's wedding suit and internet loves how she slayed it

Rewearing our mother's wedding saree is a tradition that has been followed for generations. Women do it for their wedding day or to wear their mother's saree for a special occasion. Sometimes, they upcycle it to give the ensemble a modern touch or to immortalize it. However, few want to do the same with their father's wedding look. However, Niveshi, a digital creator, changed the narrative when she picked the suit her father wore for his wedding day and revamped it for herself. An woman ditched her mom's wedding saree and instead revamped her dad's wedding suit.

Woman revamps her father's wedding suit

The video titled ‘While girls are revamping their mother's wedding looks, I wanted to do it with my father's’, begins with pictures from her parent's wedding and then shows how she revamped the outfit for herself and totally slayed it. Niveshi's father wore an oversized brown two-piece suit for the ceremony, reminiscent of the retro styling when baggy silhouettes were quite popular. The ensemble features a sheen element to it, making it a dressier version of the classic men's suit.

To upgrade the two-piece suit, Niveshi kept the oversized length as it was. She tailored the double-breasted coat to fit her frame and pulled the full-length sleeves back to add more edginess. The padding on the shoulders added structure.

Meanwhile, for the pants, she chose a high-rise waist, side pockets, straight-leg fitting, and a pleated design on the top to add some structure to the silhouette. She styled the suit with sunglasses, peep-toe heels, a bracelet watch, gold hoop earrings, a dainty neck chain, and a black shoulder bag. The accessories added a feminine touch to the masculine vibe of the two-piece suit.

How did the internet react?

Netizens loved Niveshi's attempt at revamping her father's wedding look. While some complimented her, others swooned over her dad's style. One comment said, “Her father was aesthetic before aesthetic was even a thing.” Another read, “So he was the one who brought 'baggy' into fashion.” A user wrote, “This is heartwarming. You’re definitely making your dad proud! Keep shining.” Another commented, “Papa ne apke liye hi silwai this pakka (Your father got the suit stitched only for you.”