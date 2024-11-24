Tara Sutaria looks ‘no less than a bride’ at friend's wedding on ex Aadar Jain's roka night. Watch

Tara Sutaria recently attended a friend's wedding. The paparazzi clicked the actor outside the wedding venue, looking like a bride in an elegant traditional ensemble and opulent jewellery. Let's decode Tara's ensemble. Tara Sutaria in a silk saree looks like a bride!

‘No less than a dulhan’

A paparazzi page shared Tara Sutaria's clip on Instagram with the title, “No less than a Dulhan”. The video shows the actor arriving for the festivities with a friend, stepping out of her car to greet the paps outside the wedding venue and posing for them as they clicked her pictures. She wore a gold, semi-sheer silk saree for the celebrations. The video was captured on the day Tara's ex, Aadar Jain, kickstarted his wedding celebrations.

What did Tara Sutaria wear?

Tara's gold silk saree features a semi-sheer silhouette. The actor draped the nine yards traditionally, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder elegantly, in a floor-grazing length. A sleeveless blouse with a round neckline, intricate brocade embroidery, cropped length, and a fitted silhouette rounded off the actor's OOTD (outfit of the day) for the night.

Tara beautified the traditional ensemble with exquisite jewels, including a gold Kundan and emerald choker necklace, matching jhumkis, stacked kadhas worn on one hand, and rings. She chose embroidered juttis and a gold clutch to accessorise the saree.

Lastly, with her hair tied in a centre-parted bun adorned with gajra, Tara chose a red bindi, mauve pink lips, muted brown eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, rouge and highlighter-adorned cheeks, and feathered brows for the glam.

About Aadar Jain's wedding

Aadar Jain kickstarted his wedding festivities last night. He is set to marry Alekha Advani, his childhood friend. The couple had their Roka ceremony last night in the presence of loved ones. Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor also attended the Roka.

Aadar and Alekha have known each other since their childhood, but it was only in 2023 that the duo decided to give love a chance soon after his breakup with Tara.