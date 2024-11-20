Step inside Tara Sutaria's ultra-glam home as she decks it up for her 29th birthday: Pics and videos

Tara Sutaria celebrated her 29th birthday on Tuesday, November 19. The actor shares her birthday with her twin sister, Pia Sutaria. She shared photos from their birthday celebrations on Instagram, thanking her loved ones and fans for the birthday wishes. (Also Read | Inside Palak Tiwari's rumoured Maldives holiday with Ibrahim Ali Khan: Know how much the private ocean villas cost) To celebrate her 29th birthday, Tara Sutaria beautifully decked up her home.

In the caption, she talked about the decor and how she decked up her home to celebrate the occasion, “This is how I spent the day and evening… putting together a grazing table with bitings we’ve picked up from across the world and lots of flowers and candles for our oldest and dearest friends.”

Flowers, candles and lots of food

Tara's birthday post gave a glimpse inside her luxurious home in Mumbai. Her birthday album features several aesthetic pictures of how she decorated the space. The post featured a video and a click of the carefully-curated grazing table with delectable charcuterie plates Tara arranged for her guests, featuring cold meat cuts, juicy grapes, and feta cheese with meat and veggie skewers.

She also prepared tarts, crackers, and various dips for her guests. Silver candle holders, lamps, and gorgeous floral arrangements decorated the table. She also decorated her home with stunning red flowers and candles placed inside crystal vases to add an ambient touch to the off-white, white, and brown theme of her home.

Tara also posted pictures of herself dressed in one of her ‘favourite buys from Taller Marmo’. She posed in the one-shoulder, floor-length black dress in front of the large corner windows that give a view of the city skyline.

As per a TimesProperty report from last year, Tara lives in a luxurious house in Pali Hill, Mumbai. Boasting a contemporary design and state-of-the-art amenities, the apartment features spacious living and dining areas, a modern kitchen, multiple bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, a corner window that opens into a spacious balcony, and a stunning view of the city skyline. It takes inspiration from the concept of ‘wabi-sabi’ - a Japanese term that essentially means finding beauty in imperfection.

What is the price of Tara Sutaria's birthday dress?

Tara's dress is worth ₹1.87 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Taller Marmo dress Tara wore for the celebrations comes at an insane price. It is called the Feathered Ubud Dress in Black. The one-shoulder ensemble, featuring fathered embellishments on the trims, will cost you €2100, which is ₹1,87,625 approximately.