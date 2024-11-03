Step inside Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's home worth 58 crore as she decks it up for Diwali: Pics inside

In a recent Instagram post, Mira Rajput gave a sneak peek inside her and Shahid Kapoor's Mumbai house decked up for Diwali. Mira decorated her home with mixed metals, pretty blooms, genda (marigold) flowers, stunning silverware, and more. She also posted photos of her having a gala time with Shahid, Ishaan Khatter, and their friends. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor celebrated Diwali with their friends.

(Also Read | Step inside Madhuri Dixit's dazzling sea-facing Mumbai home worth ₹48 crore with priceless MF Husain paintings. Watch)

Flowers, mixed metals and stunning silverware

Mira's Instagram post features aesthetic pictures of the decorations the 30-year-old put up for this year's Diwali celebrations. She captioned the post, “Festivities, family & friendship.” The post featured pictures of orange and yellow flowers arranged inside beautiful bouquets inside a vase, surfaces inside Mira and Shahid's home covered with antique candle holders and brass utensils filled with marigold blooms, and tables decorated with silverware. In one image, she stood beside Shahid as the actor and his brother, Ishaan, check out a cake.

In the post, Mira said she enjoys putting together tablescapes for celebratory events. For Diwali, she used ‘mixed metals, genda, and buttery blooms’. The 30-year-old shared a decor tip with her followers - “I have a simple (recently developed) motto: use it, don’t store it. Diwali is a great time to bring out your silverware and interesting tidbits collected over time.”

Mira added, “So bring out the mats you’ve stored away, the odd set of bowls that were gifted but “kept away for a better time”, and random gifts that get hidden away.” She also suggested using simpler vases because the flowers are supposed to be the centrepiece, a rule she followed for her Diwali decor.

Meanwhile, as per a 2022 report by News18, Shahid and Mira’s home is worth ₹58 crore and is located at Three Sixty West, a skyscraper in Worli that offers a breathtaking view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Shahid and Mira reside in the beautiful sea-facing high-rise apartment with their two kids, daughter Misha and son Zain.