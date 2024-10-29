Step inside Madhuri Dixit's dazzling sea-facing Mumbai home worth 48 crore with priceless MF Husain paintings. Watch

Madhuri Dixit's peaceful Mumbai home has huge glass windows that allow light to flood into every room. That bright and airy quality makes this celebrity home inviting and just plain beautiful. In a new interview with Architectural Digest India, the actor and her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, gave a tour of their Mumbai apartment, where the artwork of renowned artist, the late MF Husain, takes centrestage. Also read | Inside Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene's new Worli home as they give a video tour Madhuri Dixit's home features MF Husain's Dancing Women, 1995, and his other artwork. (Pics courtesy: Architectural Digest India/Talib Chitalwala)

According to a 2022 report in Money Control, the property worth ₹48 crore is located in the Indiabulls Blu project and was registered in September 2022. The airy and artful apartment located in Mumbai’s Lower Parel has a sea view and is spread over an area of 5,500-square-foot.

Inside Madhuri's art-filled home

Madhuri was a muse to MF Husain, and his vibrant paintings, which he painted exclusively for Madhuri, are the axis of the home's design. As you enter the apartment, a striking console by Vikram Goyal’s Viya Home in the foyer is complemented by MF Husain’s Ganapati, 1995 and a vivid carpet.

Another MF Husain painting, Dancing Women, 1995, hangs in the dining area, which marks a smooth transition from the living room, and has a stylish, attached bar. The living room features a midnight blue sofa, a round coffee table, and armchairs set against neutral colours, and a dark wallpaper that breaks the monotony.

Madhuri, who was seen in the late painter's 2000 film, Gaja Gamini, that he directed, told Architectural Digest India, “Husain ji wanted to paint the walls of my home, but I objected on the account of moving, so he painted me some of his finest works... I just love the colours he used; it pops out."

Idea behind the design and decor

The home combines Madhuri and her family's love for music, theatre, art, and technology: from a grand projector for a wholesome home theatre experience to a sleek bar for relaxing sundowners, and a dedicated music room with guitars, drums, and a piano.

Architect Apoorva Shroff of Lyth Design, who designed Madhuri's sophisticated abode, described the celebrity home as a ‘sanctuary that blends contemporary aesthetics with a minimalist undertone, emphasising straight lines, clean forms, and a sober palette’. Madhuri also said, “Everything [in this Mumbai home] is uncluttered; it's straight lines... beautiful yet artistic."